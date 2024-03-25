Whether you’re looking for access to the Washington, D.C., metro area or are seeking peace and quiet in the suburbs,…

Whether you’re looking for access to the Washington, D.C., metro area or are seeking peace and quiet in the suburbs, Maryland is a great state to call home. The average home value in Maryland is about $406,843, according to Zillow, a 3.6% increase from a year ago.

The Baltimore/Columbia/Towson area ranked No. 46 on Realtor.com’s 2024 forecast of the 100 largest housing markets. Baltimore’s median home price falls at the lower end ($177,786), with Columbia at the high end ($479,909), with Townson falling in the middle at there is440,118, up about 4% from a year ago, according to Zillow. While the greater Washington, D.C. area came in at No. 44, homes in Montgomery County, bordering Washington D.C., are the most expensive in the state, according to data collected by statewide association Maryland Realtors. Homes in Montgomery County range from a median home price of $526,417 in Silver Spring to more than $1 million in Bethesda, according to Zillow.

Meanwhile, Hagerstown, on the border of Pennsylvania, has a more modest median home price of $263,890, and Havre de Grace, on the opposite side of the state, at the mouth of the Susquehanna River and the head of Chesapeake Bay, has a median home price of $377,898.

No matter which area of Maryland you’re looking to move to, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to help with your home search. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Maryland, by sales volume according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

Lucido Agency

The Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Lucido Agency employs more than 100 agents. Based in Ellicott City, the firm earned $991 million in sales in 2023. Bob Lucido’s real estate career stems back to 1976, when at age 18, he became one of the youngest people to obtain a real estate license in Maryland. In 2008, he and his wife, Tracy, founded the Bob Lucido Team in Howard County. In 2016, the team expanded and launched Lucido Agency, its global real estate division.

Team Nurit & Alex

Nurit Coombe and Alex Martinez lead a team of more than 30 agents plus support staff operating out of North Bethesda. Affiliated with luxury brand The Agency, the team services areas including Bethesda, North Bethesda, Potomac and Kensington. Team Nurit & Alex earned more than $326 million in sales in 2023. Coombe and Martinez are also the hosts of “The American Dream,” a national cable talk show highlighting the Washington D.C. area’s culture, lifestyle and best real estate listings.

The Bob & Ronna Group

The Bob & Ronna Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty has offices in Annapolis, Baltimore, Bethesda, Bel Air, Columbia, Ellicott City, Frederick, Monkton, Rockville, Severna Park and Towson. The team consists of nearly 80 real estate agents, plus a management and support team. The Bob & Ronna Group works with buyers in the market for luxury homes, single-family homes, condos and townhomes. In 2023, the firm earned $290 million in sales.

The Maryland & Delaware Group of Long & Foster

The Maryland & Delaware Group of Long & Foster is team of more than 30 agents responsible for over $228 million in real estate transactions. Operating out of its office in Salisbury, the team also serves Berlin, Delmar, Fruitland, Pittsville, Ocean City, St. Michaels, Ocean Pines and Princess Anne. The agency aims to provide real estate customers everything they need in one place, from a wide variety of properties and personalized financing services, to moving and repair services.

Brad Kappel

Raised on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, Brad Kappel is a third-generation Annapolitan and executive vice president of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Kappel offers an insider understanding of the unique differences in each of the area’s waterfront communities. His background in home construction and renovation provides practical insight into a property’s current condition and potential. With a support staff of three, including his wife, Barb, Kappel earned $209 million in sales in 2023.

Dart Homes

A native Washingtonian, Nathan Dart leads a team of 10 based in Bethesda. Affiliated with Long & Foster Real Estate, Dart Homes serves Poolesville, Gaithersburg, Germantown, North Potomac and several other neighborhoods in Montgomery County. In 2023, the team earned $189 million in sales.

SURE Group

From first-time homebuyers to experienced investors, SURE Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty works with a range of clients in the Greater Baltimore area. Neighborhoods serviced include Charles Village, Locust Point, Fells Point and Brewers Hill. Led by owners Andrew Undem and Matthew Pecker, the team of nearly 20 earned $188 million in sales in 2023.

The Sky Group

Based in Bethesda, Barak Sky leads The Sky Group of Long & Foster Real Estate. With a team and support staff of more than a dozen professionals, the Sky Group works with clients looking to buy in areas ranging from Bethesda to Potomac to Chevy Chase, as well as Washington, D.C. and Virginia. In 2023, The Sky Group earned more than $187 million in sales.

Waldner Winters Team

Led by Nick Waldner, the Waldner Winters Team of Keller Williams Realty Centre consists of 20 agents and an administrative and support staff of nine. Waldner himself specializes in waterfront properties and has hosted TV shows including TLC’s “My First Home” and FYI’s “Waterfront House Hunting.” Based in Columbia, the Waldner Winters Team serves areas including Baltimore, Bel Air, Westminster, Rockville, White Marsh and Annapolis. The firm earned $169 million in sales in 2023.

The Banner Team

The Banner Team has specialized in luxury and upper bracket properties throughout Bethesda and Potomac in Montgomery County, Maryland and the metropolitan D.C. region for over 35 years. Its 12 real estate agents assist buyers looking to purchase or custom build a new home as well as sellers. Based

in Bethesda and affiliated with Long & Foster Real Estate, the team earned $159 million in sales in 2023.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of the companies above. All have great knowledge and experience in the Maryland real estate market.

Before you choose your real estate agent, talk to several professionals and ask questions to get a sense of how they operate. If you know people who recently bought homes in Maryland, ask who they used and whether they’d recommend their agents. The more research you do, the more likely you are to end up with a real estate agent you’re happy with.

