The Top Real Estate Companies in Florida

For decades, Florida has drawn retirees attracted to its absent income tax. More recently, it has become a hot spot for remote workers seeking affordable housing, at least compared to the Northeast and West.

The trade association Florida Realtors says rising inventory, albeit still well below demand, is returning prices to prepandemic rates of growth. The average Florida home value is around $388,454, according to Zillow, an increase of just 2.5% from a year ago, though up 18% since January 2022 and up 59% since January 2020, when the average home was worth $244,021.

Polk county, southwest of Orlando, is the fastest-growing county in Florida and seventh-fastest in the nation, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data by the Tampa Bay Times. In addition to Polk, population growth has been concentrated in the counties of Orange (home to Orlando), Hillsborough county (Tampa), Lee (Fort Myers) and Palm Beach.

Home prices can fluctuate a lot depending on which part of the state you opt to live in.

The median home price in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area is $477,917. In Orlando, the median home price is $379,953, and in Tampa, it’s $375,241, and in the capital city of Tallahassee, it’s $280,791, according to Zillow.

But no matter which part of Florida you’re looking to move to, it’s important to find the best real estate company to aid in your home search. Here are some of the top real estate firms in Florida by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

Jay Kendall — Watson Realty Corp.

Based in Orlando, Jay Kendall earned $2.1 billion in sales in 2023. Kendall became a realtor after moving with his wife to Orlando in 2012. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for a combined 21 years, retiring in August 2013, having served in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. A U.S. Military on the Move certified specialist, Kendall says he understands firsthand the difficulties associated with relocating. He also has experience as a landlord and real estate investor. Kendall assists buyers and sellers along the East Coast and Central Florida, including St. Augustine, Amelia Island, the Space Coast and Treasure Coast.

Robert Slack LLC

Robert Slack LLC was founded in October 2014 with four agents in Ocala, buying leads from Zillow. That year, it closed 54 transactions. In 2023, the firm locked in $1.9 billion in sales. The firm now has more than 600 agents and services the entire state of Florida. Its website also features episodes of its own TV show “Selling Florida,” which highlights the best communities, small businesses, local hang outs and real estate in Florida.

The Jills Zeder Group — Coldwell Banker Realty

The Jills Zeder Group brings three families and two generations’ worth of experience to the table for South Florida homebuyers. The firm specializes in luxury Florida real estate, closing $1.6 billion in sales in 2023. Its 14 real estate agents’ focus now spans from Golden Beach to Pinecrest. The Jills Zeder Team is closely affiliated with Coldwell Banker, and as such, expands its reach to international buyers across 43 countries and territories. The company maintains two offices in Florida — one in Coral Gables and one in Miami Beach.

Ralph Harvey — List With Freedom

Based in Boynton Beach, Ralph Harvey has more than 17 years of experience in the real estate industry. In 2023, he earned nearly $1 billion in sales. As a broker and CEO/president of List With Freedom, he heads an online platform that enables homeowners to list their home directly on the multiple listing service (MLS) database, charging a one-time flat fee, with an optional additional fee for the buyer’s agent. Operating since 2005, List With Freedom has a customer support staff of four to help sellers interested in having control of their home selling process.

Christian Angle — Christian Angle Real Estate

Founded in 2006, Christian Angle Real Estate specializes in luxury oceanfront estates or condos, residential homes and commercial properties in Palm Beach and South Florida. The firm is comprised of President/Broker Christian Angle and his wife, Ann-Britt, who serves as director of operations. Angle earned $790 million in sales in 2023.

DJ & Lindsey Real Estate

Based in St. Augustine, DJ & Lindsey Real Estate employs more than 70 agents serving clients in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine and Palm Coast. The firm recorded more than $659 million in sales in 2023. It’s also the official real estate team for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Carroll Group — Compass

With more than two decades of experience, Chad Carroll leads a team of more than 40 real estate agents who focus on the luxury market. The Carroll Group made $628 million in sales in 2023. It is affiliated with Compass, a major real estate firm, and has offices in Miami Beach, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Palm Beach.

Teixeira Team — Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman’s Teixeira Team employs nine brokers and sales associates based in Fort Lauterdale. Daniel Teixeira, vice president of business development at Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, leads the team, which is focused on luxury residences and condominiums in south Florida. He has more than 25 years of real estate experience and has sold more than $2 billion in premier waterfront properties and high-rise developments. In 2023, the Teixeira Team earned $537 million in sales

Leavitt McIntosh Team — Douglas Elliman

Christopher Leavitt and Ashley McIntosh lead a team of seven licensed real estate agents based in Palm Beach. Currently the executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, Leavitt has more than 25 years of real estate experience. McIntosh has been a Palm Beach resident for 36 years and real estate agent for 34, having made her start selling luxury properties at Palm Beach Polo and Country Club. The Leavitt McIntosh Team earned $493 million in sales in 2023.

Blankenship Group — Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches

Focused on 30A, a stretch of coastline located in the Florida panhandle, Blankenship Group helps buyers find homes or condos in neighborhoods like Inlet Beach, Rosemary Beach, Seacrest, Alys Beach, Watersound Beach, Watercolor and Santa Rosa Beach. The team of 12 is led by Beau Blankenship, a luxury real estate advisor and investor who opened his first brokerage in 2018 at the age of 27. The company’s affiliation with Engel & Völkers also allows it to assist buyers interested in south Florida cities like Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. Blankenship Group earned $433 million in sales in 2023.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent could easily start with one of the companies above. But you may not want to stick to just one.

It’s important to find a real estate agent you can work with seamlessly — someone who communicates steadily and is respectful of your budget. It pays to interview agents from multiple real estate companies to land on the right person to partner with for what could be the biggest purchase of your life.

Update 03/21/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.