The 9 Best Spas in Las Vegas, According to a Local

People have long associated Sin City with smoky lounges, yard-long cocktails and all-you-can-eat-buffets. But for the past decade, Las Vegas has also been quietly making a name for itself as a top destination for health and wellness. Several resorts now feature in-room wellness amenities, and Las Vegas ranks among the top cities for vegan and vegetarian cuisine. Then there are, of course, the spas.

The greater Las Vegas Valley is home to nearly 200 spas, with at least a dozen located right on the Las Vegas Strip. Given all the options for visitors to choose from, these health hot spots have had to come up with some pretty creative treatment options to stand out, from snow showers to wellness theater.

Below is a roundup of the best spas in Las Vegas, all of which are known for their luxurious facilities and one-of-a-kind massages and body treatments.

Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

[IMAGE]

Signature treatment: With the Red Flower Hammam Experience, guests lie on a warm stone while their skin is massaged with various flower oils and fruit essences, including Red Flower’s Coffee Lemon Blossom Olive Stone Scrub.

The Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan is best known for two things: the hammam (a Turkish steam bath) and the desert-inspired decor. In homage to southern Nevada’s famous Red Rock Canyon, the spa’s interior showcases 420 tons of cascading sandstone culled from the surrounding Mojave Desert. This design grounds the 43,000-square-foot facility in a sensuously earthy vibe. In addition to a wide range of massage and facial treatments, Sahra Spa also offers guests the opportunity to soak away the city stress in a detox bath, a CBD tension-relief bath, or a milk and honey bath, among others.

Insider tip: If you’re hungry after your spa treatment, visit the newly opened LPM Restaurant & Bar in The Cosmopolitan. It serves Mediterranean coastal cuisine in an airy, art deco dining room accented with freshly cut flowers and vibrant art.

Address:3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Level 14, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas

[IMAGE]

Signature treatment: Brighten tired skin with the Illuminating Vitamin C Facial, which features ingredients derived from the thermal healing waters of Budapest.

The Awana Spa is one of the more unique spas to make this list. With the neon lighting accents and circular rooms, this modern wellness retreat space more closely resembles the interior of a spaceship than what might come to mind when you think “spa.” But that’s part of the charm. This 27,000-square-foot spa provides various one-of-a-kind experiences, including a create-your-own spa service sampler menu called Fountain of Youth. Try the theatrical healing experience called the Art of Aufguss — think: part choreographed music and lighting show and part aromatherapy experience. Plus, there are dancing towels.

Insider tip: The Spa is located in the heart of The District, which is Resorts World’s futuristic-looking retail plaza. The bath soaps from Nectar Bath Treats — which are handmade in Vegas — make for fun souvenirs if you’re in the mood for some post-sauna shopping.

Address: 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

Canyon Ranch spa + fitness at The Venetian Las Vegas

Signature treatment: With the Candle Massage, guests are treated to a warm massage with conditioning ingredients like argan oil as well as the essence of oud wood and vanilla.

At 134,000 square feet and with 90 treatment rooms, Canyon Ranch at The Venetian is one of the biggest spas in town. This spa features everything from a crystal steam room and a Finnish sauna to a hydrothermal experience and even an igloo that spritzes guests with an “Arctic mist.” The spa offers a full range of services, including the popular 80-minute Fit Massage, which involves an assessment by a certified fitness trainer followed by a customized deep-tissue massage.

Insider tip: Since the spa is in the Grand Canal Shoppes, it provides the perfect excuse for a little retail therapy before or after your spa appointment. Peruse Bauman Rare Books to find a first-edition classic to read by the pool, or pick up a frozen hot chocolate or specialty coffee from Dandelion Chocolate.

Address: 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd. #1159, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

[IMAGE]

Signature treatment: The 80-minute Qua Signature Mojave Rain is a full-body massage treatment designed to clear any negative energy in your body through the use of sage, sweet grass, and nine detoxifying and balancing essential oils.

The Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace is probably what comes to mind for most people when they think “luxury resort spa,” thanks to the 50,000-square-foot facility’s opulent Roman baths and cascading waterfalls. This made-for-the-gods wellness center has 50-plus treatment rooms, an herbal steam room, an Arctic ice room and even a tea lounge with its own tea sommelier.

Insider tip: After you’re done soaking for the day, visit the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden for a lounge session in an English garden — or at least the Vegas equivalent of one. Sip handcrafted cocktails made with ingredients like lavender and elderflower, and enjoy some fun people-watching (the lounge opens onto the casino floor).

Address:3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89109

Red Rock Spa by Well & Being at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa

[IMAGE]

Signature treatment: The Desert Arnica Deep Tissue massage uses a turquoise sage and arnica oil blend for a warm scent to help remove stubborn knots.

Located off the Strip in the upscale community of Summerlin, the Red Rock Spa is beloved by locals due to its convenient location adjacent to the Las Vegas Beltway (or 215) as well as the free parking — not an easy thing to come by in Las Vegas these days. The Red Rock Spa may be far removed from the glitz of the Strip, but it’s every bit as elegant and sophisticated.

One of the spa’s most unique features is the spa party — dubbed “spa’rty” — which caters to small groups of five to 15 guests. All spa’rty guests can have their pick of spa treatments and receive a wellness drink and a swag bag; there’s also the option to enjoy a Champagne bar, a private violin meditation session and customized aromatherapy.

Insider tip: The Red Rock Resort gets its name from the majestic red rocks and white sandstone cliffs of the Spring Mountains, which loom a couple miles away from the casino floor. Book your spa appointment in the late afternoon so that you can squeeze in a quick hike beforehand. Afterward, treat yourself to the aptly named Red Rock Recovery Massage (your sore calves will thank you).

Address:11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Red Rock, Las Vegas, NV 89135

The Spa at Encore Las Vegas

[IMAGE]

Signature treatment: The Nalu Body Ritual blends a Polynesian fusion massage and body exfoliation with a coconut oil scalp treatment. The massage is designed to nourish guests while enveloping them in the rich scents of the tropics.

The 61,000-square-foot Spa at Encore is expansive; the treatment rooms include more than a dozen garden suites for two. But what sets this spa apart is the international flavor of the spa treatments. The Spa at Encore incorporates massage and body treatment techniques from around the world, including Hawaii, Thailand, Morocco and the Mediterranean.

Insider tip: Before your spa visit, stop by the Encore Fitness Center, where vinyasa or yin bliss yoga classes are offered daily. Afterward, sit with a coffee in front of the Lake of Dreams at Wynn, the resort’s signature water, light and music show.

Address:3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89109

Waldorf Astoria Spa at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

[IMAGE]

Signature treatment: The Vitamin D Immune Boost Massage is a customized restorative massage that promotes immune support and includes sugar cane exfoliating cream, vitamin D serum and anti-inflammatory oils.

The Waldorf Astoria Spa often gets overlooked when it comes to Vegas spas. It’s smaller than most — just 27,000 square feet — and the interior is serenely understated in soft grays and dark woods. But the Waldorf Astoria Spa has all the requisite luxury spa amenities as well as a few surprises, such as the mosaic-tiled hamman and the five different “experience showers” that awash guests in invigorating scents, lighting and sounds. The clear highlight of this spa, however, is the panoramic views of the Strip, which guests can enjoy while lounging in a heated Tepidarium chair inside the spa’s relaxation room.

Insider tip: Schedule your spa treatment for the afternoon, so that you can make it to the Hotel Bar (located on the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas) in time to catch the sunset. Order the Pear of Aces cocktail (with pear puree, agave, sparkling wine, premium vodka and grape liqueur), then grab a seat by the floor-to-ceiling windows and watch as the Strip below twinkles in the fading sunlight.

Address:3752 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89158

The Spa at Vdara Hotel & Spa

[IMAGE]

Signature treatment: The CBD Restore Massage is a full-body treatment that uses a CBD pain relieving cream to relieve sore spots and restore tired muscles.

The award-winning Spa at Vdara is located on the Strip but tucked away in Vdara Hotel & Spa — a quiet boutique hotel designed with rest and relaxation in mind. The two-story spa includes a eucalyptus steam room, a meditation lounge, a redwood sauna, 11 treatment rooms and a hot plunge pool. The spa is known for its therapeutic European heat experiences as well as a chakra-balancing treatment that includes a spearmint body polish and a volcanic stone massage.

Insider tip: If you aren’t itching to race back into the bustle of the Strip after your spa day, consider booking a room at the Vdara, which is a non-gaming, non-smoking boutique hotel. With no casino, shopping plaza, or nightclub, this secluded, all-suite resort is popular with those looking for a tranquil, spa-like vacation.

Address:2600 W. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89158

Lapis Spa & Wellness at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

[IMAGE]

Signature treatment: The Mana Lomi Massage uses a technique from the ancient Hawaiian concept of “mana,” or spiritual life force. The massage brings guests into a state of full relaxation through long strokes and rhythmic kneading that harness the movement of energy.

If you’re looking to try something new, check out the cutting-edge Lapis Spa & Wellness at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story luxury Strip resort that opened in December 2023. In addition to a full range of massages, facials and body treatments, the two-story, 55,000-square-foot spa features a salt mist chamber, an herbal inhalation room and seven different water therapy options called experience showers. The spa also has a snow shower, which uses a snow machine to fill the 14-degree room with snowflakes — the perfect way to cool down after a heated treatment.

Insider tip: If you’re feeling hungry after you leave the spa, head to the European-style bakery Café Cutó, which is located near Lapis Spa & Wellness, on the resort’s second level. The cafe serves delicious pastries and sandwiches, authentic Italian coffee, and a selection of unique coffee drinks (try the chocolate orange cold brew).

Address: 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

