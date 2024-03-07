The 7 Top All-Inclusive Family Resorts in the Bahamas

With some of the world’s most beautiful sun-soaked beaches, crystal-clear water, delicious Caribbean food and plenty of fun activities, the…

With some of the world’s most beautiful sun-soaked beaches, crystal-clear water, delicious Caribbean food and plenty of fun activities, the Bahamas are an ideal location for a family vacation. While there are plenty of family-friendly resorts to choose from, the all-inclusive family resorts are a low-stress way to go. You don’t need to worry much about overspending, since the accommodations, food, drinks, activities and entertainment are typically included in the price.

Just put your toes in the sand, relax and enjoy time with your family in a picture-perfect setting. We’ve rounded up some of the top all-inclusive family resorts in the Bahamas to help you start planning your tropical getaway.

Viva Fortuna Beach By Wyndham: Grand Bahama

The family-friendly Viva Fortuna Beach By Wyndham offers a wide variety of ocean activities. Its beachfront location on the island of Grand Bahama is the perfect setting for enjoying the pristine shoreline the Bahamas are known for. Spend your time by the pool, on a kayak or frolicking in the warm water. This island is accessible via a roughly 45-minute nonstop flight or a three-hour ferry ride from Fort Lauderdale.

There are five dining venues and two bars at the resort, including buffet and a la carte options, all of which are available 24 hours a day. Enjoy local Caribbean fare as well as international cuisine like Asian and Italian dishes. Pasts guests at Viva Fortuna Beach appreciate the variety of dining options.

Families can spend their time together playing pickleball or beach volleyball, enjoying themed dinners, paddleboarding, or even trying a trapeze class. If you’re feeling adventurous, scuba dive with sharks and dolphins, explore an underwater cave, or visit a shipwreck. Youngsters can enjoy some time with peers at the resort’s kids club while parents enjoy an adults-only night out. According to recent travelers, the guest rooms were clean but might be in need of some updating.

[Read: The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Bahamas]

Andros Beach Club: South Andros

This resort is situated on a beautiful white sand beach in South Andros, which is part of Andros, the largest island in the Bahamas. The Andros Beach Club is an all-inclusive boutique resort that grants a front-row seat to the underwater wonders of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a perfect getaway for scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, snorkeling, spearfishing and kayaking — highlights for past guests. Visitors can also explore the fascinating “blue holes” of Andros as well as the Andros Barrier Reef.

The resort can host up to 20 guests. Accommodation options for families include a three-bedroom villa, a three-bedroom beach house or a two-bedroom suite. You can even rent out the entire resort for a private getaway — perfect for a family reunion. “Sea-to-table” meals consist of fresh local seafood, with menu items such as lobster, crab, snapper and more. The cuisine here includes seasonal, locally sourced Bahamian, Caribbean and international fare.

Breezes Bahamas: Nassau, New Providence

Located in Nassau, the capital city, Breezes Bahamas is an all-inclusive resort welcoming families with beachfront guest rooms, buffet meals and freshwater swimming pools. There are five restaurants with plenty of dining options, plus a bar and an opportunity to book a private dinner for two. The all-inclusive rate includes activities such as table tennis, volleyball, tennis and pickleball as well as a fitness center. Picture swaying in a hammock on the beach, grabbing a drink at the swim-up bar or building a sand castle on Cable Beach. Reviewers raved about the beachfront location, though some felt the resort could use some upgrades.

Club Med Columbus Isle: San Salvador Island

At Club Med Columbus Isle, you’ll be spoiled with 89 acres of Bahamian bliss that include white sand beaches, activities on land and in the water, open-air massages, charming bungalows, and all-day dining on delicious Mediterranean cuisine. At the Junior Club Med, kids ages 11 to 17 can participate in on-site games, water skiing, tennis and more. They might also like to take selfies on the “insta-path” that winds through the resort.

Families of more than three will need to book the Connecting Superior Rooms that sleep up to six people. This lodging includes a furnished balcony, a sun lounger and a baby bed (upon request). For a snack, meal or drink, swing by one of the two restaurants or four bars, with breathtaking views of the turquoise water.

Club Med is great place to try something new. Many recent guests commented that there was always something to do. With more than 20 included and 36 on-demand activities to choose from, travelers can try scuba diving, wingfoil, tennis, sailing, wakeboarding, snorkeling, bocce ball and more. Some activities require an additional fee.

Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort: Grand Bahama

For an affordable and relaxing family getaway in the Bahamas, Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort has everything you need. This all-inclusive option is located within Grand Lucayan. The all-inclusive rate covers comfortable accommodations, dining at four restaurants, alcohol, entertainment like karaoke, beach access and unlimited golf. The best part is that taxes and tips are included too.

For a room that can accommodate a family, book an 800-square-foot Ocean Breeze Suite. The suite has a separate bedroom, a living room and a balcony with views of the stunning ocean below. Head for a lazy day at the beach, hit the spa for a much-needed treatment or take it easy on a lounge chair by the pool. This resort has a gym, fitness classes and nonmotorized water sports as well. Note that Lighthouse Pointe offers day passes to guests not staying there, which some past travelers felt caused the resort to be crowded. Still, some recent guests said they enjoyed a quiet, relaxing experience at this resort.

Small Hope Bay Lodge: North Andros

In beautiful North Andros, the historic Small Hope Bay Lodge offers all-inclusive packages to make your vacation a breeze. You’ll have no worries as you chill in your beachside cabin, dine on freshly caught fish, have a drink at the nightly cocktail hour, explore the area on bikes or try a scuba lesson. Kids menus are available, and children ages 2 to 7 can have dinner together in the Games Room while the parents enjoy a quiet meal, as part of the complimentary babysitting included in your rate. Sink your teeth into local favorites such as conch fritters and Bahamian Johnny Bread.

The rustic two-bedroom cabins reflect the laid-back lifestyle in the Bahamas and are perfect for families. As for activities, enjoy bonefishing, self-guided nature walks or kayaking above reefs teeming with exotic sea life. The area is an especially popular place for scuba diving. For an additional fee, visitors can go diving in underwater caves, around shipwrecks and near coral reefs. Guests could not say enough good things about this resort, including that the staff made visitors feel like family.

Fowl Cay Resort: Exuma

If you want a unique experience in the Bahamas, the Exumas are hard to beat due to the popular Pig Beach, where guests can swim in the ocean with wild pigs — something you and your kids are sure to remember. Fowl Cay Resort is just a short boat ride away. The six private ocean-facing villas each include a power boat with unlimited fuel, which is perfect for exploring the Exumas’ 365 islands and seeking out a private beach. The boat was a favorite amenity for guests who’ve stayed there. Additionally, you can tour the island in your personal golf cart that is also included in the rate.

Not only are all meals, snacks and drinks included with your stay, but you’ll also find a refrigerator and cupboards in your room that are replenished daily. When looking for something to do, choose from activities like snorkeling, fishing, stand-up paddleboarding, water skiing, tennis or just taking in the ocean views from the pool. Kid-friendly board games, bocce court and horseshoes are also available.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor with a wealth of knowledge when it comes to family-friendly all-inclusive resorts. She always appreciates the ease of having accommodations, meals and activities included in the price of a resort stay. Kolberg used her personal experience and research skills to curate this list of the best all-inclusive Bahamas resorts for families.

You might also be interested in:

— The Top All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts for Families

— The Top All-Inclusive Mexico Resorts for Families

— The Top All-Inclusive Cancún Resorts for Families

— The Top All-Inclusive Resorts Where Kids Stay Free

More from U.S. News

The 12 Best All-Inclusive Mexico Resorts for Families

The 17 Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts for Families in 2024

7 Top All-Inclusive Cancun Resorts for Families in 2024

The 7 Top All-Inclusive Family Resorts in the Bahamas originally appeared on usnews.com