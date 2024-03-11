The 15 Best Jobs That Help People

Careers for people who care For some folks, job satisfaction means more than having a lucrative salary or work-life balance…

Careers for people who care

For some folks, job satisfaction means more than having a lucrative salary or work-life balance — it means making a difference in someone’s life. The jobs on this list enhance people’s well-being and help them accomplish their personal goals, big or small. Many offer a chance to make a positive impact throughout someone’s lifetime.

All the jobs on this list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking, filtered by those in the health care, health care support and social services industries. Salary data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

15. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Median salary: $239,200

Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons are dentists with at least four more years of surgery training. Because of the additional training, oral and maxillofacial surgeons can perform surgeries on a patient’s face, mouth and jaw. Some common medical issues they treat include facial traumas, cleft lips, problematic wisdom teeth, facial pain, oral cancer and temporomandibular joint dysfunction, or TMJ.

Not only does being an oral and maxillofacial surgeon allow you to make a positive impact on patients’ lives, the pay is lucrative. This profession ranks No.1 among the Best-Paying Jobs, tied with anesthesiologist and obstetrician and gynecologist.

Learn more about oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

14. Hearing Aid Specialist

Median salary: $59,020

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Hearing aid specialist ranks first among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree. Hearing aid specialists perform noise tests to help configure hearing aids for patients. They’re also responsible for fitting hearing aids to ensure they stay on properly. Building a career in this field can be incredibly fulfilling since you get to help improve the quality of life for people with hearing problems.

The BLS projects 14.5% employment growth for hearing aid specialists between 2022 and 2032 — much higher than average.

Learn more about hearing aid specialists.

13. Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor

Median salary: $49,710

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselor ranks No. 3 among the Best Social Services Jobs. These professionals work with people struggling with alcohol, tobacco, drugs, eating disorders, and other addictions or behavioral disorders.

Helping clients overcome addiction and manage behavioral issues can lead to transformative changes in their lives, making this profession one of the most fulfilling and rewarding career paths.

Learn more about substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors.

12. Physical Therapist

Median salary: $97,720

Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Physical therapist ranks No. 7 among the Best Health Care Jobs. Physical therapists help people recover their mobility and strength through exercises. It can be rewarding to watch people improve and achieve a better quality of life. This job has an unemployment rate of 1% and a high median salary, making it a stable career choice.

Learn more about physical therapists.

11. Political Scientist

Median salary: $128,020

Education required: Master’s degree

Political scientist ranks No. 2 among the Best Social Services Jobs. Political scientists contribute to society by analyzing political systems, policies, and behaviors to understand and explain political phenomena. Their work often involves researching, collecting data and interpreting political trends.

Depending on their preference, political scientists could hold positions in politics and policy, business, media, nonprofit work or education.

Learn more about political scientists.

10. Nurse Anesthetist

Median salary: $203,090

Education required: Master’s or doctoral degree (starting in 2025)

Nurse anesthetist ranks No. 5 among the Best-Paying Jobs and No. 6 among the Best Health Care Jobs. Nurse anesthetists use intravenous drugs and inhaled gasses to administer general or regional anesthesia so that patients won’t feel pain or discomfort before, during and after surgery.

To become one, you must first become a registered nurse and specialize in anesthesiology with at least one year of critical care experience. By 2025, all nurse anesthetists must have a doctorate degree, which takes at least three years to obtain. Current nurse anesthetists with a master’s degree will not be required to return to school.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists.

9. Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $81,400

Education required: Associate degree

Dental hygienist ranks No. 3 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. Dental hygienists work alongside doctors to provide preventive oral care and perform tasks such as teeth cleaning and plaque removal. They also educate patients on proper oral hygiene practices.

Learn more about dental hygienists.

8. Veterinarian

Median salary: $103,260

Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

People depend on their pets for love and support. A veterinarian helps people keep their pets healthy and can improve the quality of a person’s life by helping their pet. Veterinarians also protect public health by treating and researching disease in animals.

This career ranks No. 5 among the Best Health Care Jobs and has a high median salary as well as a low 0.2% unemployment rate.

Learn more about veterinarians.

7. Occupational Therapist

Median salary: $93,180

Education required: Master’s degree

Occupational therapist ranks No. 4 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. OTs help people with injuries, illnesses or disabilities regain the skills needed to perform daily activities like cooking or taking out the trash. The profession can be incredibly fulfilling since occupational therapists get to witness clients’ tangible improvements and enhance their quality of life.

Learn more about occupational therapists.

6. Lawyer

Median salary: $135,740

Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Lawyer ranks first among the Best Social Services Jobs. Lawyers are licensed professionals who provide legal advice, representation and advocacy for individuals and organizations. Depending on their specialty and the type of law they practice, they may represent clients in court, help write a will or draft other legal documents. While being a lawyer can be stressful, it’s rewarding to protect the rights of your clients.

Learn more about lawyers.

5. Orthotist and Prosthetist

Median salary: $77,070

Education required: Master’s degree

Orthotist and prosthetist ranks No. 2 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. O&P professionals are health care specialists who create and fit orthotic and prosthetic devices, such as artificial limbs and braces. Being an O&P professional can be a rewarding career since you help people gain mobility and independence.

Learn more about orthotists and prosthetists.

4. Genetic Counselor

Median salary: $89,990

Education required: Master’s degree

Genetic counselor ranks No.1 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. A genetic counselor helps patients identify potential health risks by analyzing their family histories and inheritance patterns. For example, if someone has a family history of breast cancer, they may meet with a genetic counselor to determine their risk for similar diagnoses.

This job can be fulfilling since genetic counselors empower patients to make informed choices about their health based on a thorough understanding of their genetic makeups.

Learn more about genetic counselors.

3. Speech-Language Pathologist

Median salary: $84,140

Education required: Master’s degree

Speech-language pathologist ranks third among the Best Health Care Jobs. These professionals help patients with their voices or speaking. They also assist people with swallowing and feeding disorders. It’s rewarding to help a patient recover their ability to communicate and watch them make improvements to their daily life.

The job outlook for speech-language pathologists over the next decade is 19.3% employment growth, faster than the average for all jobs.

Learn more about speech-language pathologists.

2. Physician Assistant

Median salary: $126,010

Education required: Master’s degree

Physician assistant ranks No. 5 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking, No. 2 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No. 4 among the Best STEM Jobs. PAs can provide some surgical care, examine patients and provide other treatments. They work with a team of health care professionals and may also specialize in a certain area of medicine, such as psychiatry.

Since they provide direct care to patients who may be in pain, it’s important to have good communication and people skills.

Learn more about physician assistants.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $121,610

Education required: Master’s degree

Nurse practitioner is No. 1 on both the Best Health Care Jobs and 100 Best Jobs rankings. Compassion and strong interpersonal skills are valuable in a nurse practitioner role. They provide primary and specialty care, and may come up with a patient care plan. They also discuss with a patient and their family how to make health improvements.

Nurse practitioners also usually focus on a certain area, such as pediatric care. They can diagnose and prescribe medical treatments for patients as well as order tests.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

More from U.S. News

25 Jobs That Pay $80K or More

15 Best Jobs You’ve Never Heard Of

20 Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance

The 15 Best Jobs That Help People originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/12/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.