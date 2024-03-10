The 7 Best Luggage Sets for 2024, Tested & Reviewed

A quality luggage set is a worthy expenditure no matter how often you travel, especially since you can use each…

A quality luggage set is a worthy expenditure no matter how often you travel, especially since you can use each bag on its own — not just as a set — depending on the trip and your needs. While many brands offer full luggage sets for one price, others sell each bag individually, allowing you to customize your purchase.

Upgrade your travels with one of these luggage sets, all of which are highly rated and have been tested and reviewed by our team of experts.

— Best Overall: Away The Carry-On and The Medium

— Best Expandable: Briggs & Riley Essential 22″ Carry-On Expandable Spinner and Medium Expandable Spinner

— Best Lightweight: July Carry On Light & Checked Light Classic Set

— Best for International Travel: DELSEY PARIS Helium Aero 3 Piece Set

— Best Budget: Amazon Basics Softside Spinner Suitcases

— Best Luxury: Carl Friedrik The Luggage Set

— Best for Families: COOLIFE Luggage 4 Piece Set

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to demand and other factors.)

Best Overall: Away The Carry-On and The Medium

Price: $570 or less

Number of pieces Sizes Hard- or soft-sided 2 21.7 x 14.4 x 9 inches (The Carry-On);

26 x 18.5 x 11 inches (The Medium) Hard-sided

If you’ve ever considered The Carry-on by Away, we recommend bundling it with The Medium (or The Large or The Trunk, depending on your travel style). Not only will you be investing in the best luggage set on the market, but you’ll actually save $50 by purchasing a carry-on and a checked bag at the same time.

Away luggage is known for its featherlight yet indestructible design — as well as the sleek aesthetic and interior storage features, including zipped mesh pockets and compression for maximizing space. Each piece comes with a luggage tag and laundry bag.

What our editors say:

In addition to The Everywhere Zip Backpack(which fits neatly under an airplane seat), I’ve found that using one or both of these bags has been more than enough luggage for my travel needs. — Amanda Norcross, Senior Content & SEO Strategist

Best Expandable: Briggs & Riley Essential 22″ Carry-On Expandable Spinner and Medium Expandable Spinner

Price: $1,458 or less

Number of pieces Sizes Hard- or soft-sided 2 22 x 14 x 9 inches (Carry-On); 26 x 18 x 12 inches (Medium) Soft-sided

Whether you’re a heavy packer and/or looking for luggage that can expand if needed, Briggs & Riley is the top choice. Its 22″ Carry-On Expandable Spinner and Medium Expandable Spinner feature a patented system that allows them to significantly expand and compress with the touch of a button. The soft-sided bags are also designed to keep clothing wrinkle-free with garment folders, cinch-down garment panels and the brand’s signature Outsider handle, which is an exterior-mounted design that creates a flat packing surface.

Other features include self-repairing zippers, impact-resistant corner guards and a PowerPocket for charging devices on the go. One of the best luggage brands on the market, Briggs & Riley stands by its products with a lifetime guarantee.

What our editors say:

The expandability and overall quality of this luggage is unmatched. Although expensive, this is one of those rare situations where the price is right. — Amanda Norcross

Best Lightweight: July Carry On Light & Checked Light Classic Set

Price: $505 or less

Number of pieces Sizes Hard- or soft-sided 2 21.25 x 14.17 x 7.5 inches (Carry On);

25.2 x 18.5 x 10.63 inches (Checked) Hard-sided

The July Carry On Light weighs in at 3.9 pounds (the lightest double-wheeled suitcase on the market), and the checked case is 7 pounds, making it our top pick for the lightest luggage set. Constructed with durable aerospace-grade German polycarbonate, this hard-sided combo doesn’t sacrifice quality or functionality in order to weigh less.

Both pieces have a three-stop telescopic handle, double spinner wheels and integrated TSA locks. The interior has a stain- and water-resistant lining and zipped mesh dividers to keep contents from shifting. When you’re not on an adventure, the carry-on size nests within the checked size to save storage space.

What our editors say:

Having a suitcase that doesn’t start out too heavy is extremely important to me. I’ve tried multiple different types and styles over the years, and this set from July is far superior to any other lightweight options I’ve tried. — Rachael Hood, Senior Editor

Best for International Travel: DELSEY PARIS Helium Aero 3 Piece Set

Price: $579.99 or less

Number of pieces Sizes Hard- or soft-sided 3 21 x 14 x 10 inches (carry-on);

27.5 x 18 x 11.75 inches (medium checked);

31.75 x 20.75 x 12.75 inches (large checked) Hard-sided

This DELSEY PARIS Helium Aero three-piece hard-sided luggage set features a large checked bag, a medium checked bag and a carry-on. The 19-inch spinner fits within the strict luggage size requirements on the majority of international airlines, making it an excellent option for those who only need to travel with a carry-on. The 25-inch and 29-inch checked bags offer many of the same features as the carry-on, just with more room to store clothes and accessories.

All of these luggage pieces are lightweight with a durable polycarbonate exterior shell, a TSA-approved lock and smooth double-spinner wheels. There are tie-down interior straps on one side of each bag and a mesh pocket enclosure on the other. The bags are expandable (in case you need to squeeze in just a bit more stuff), and the carry-on provides an easy-to-access front pocket for important paperwork or a laptop up to 15.6 inches.

What our editors say:

The lightweight and sleek DELSEY PARIS Helium Aero luggage set is a great addition to any globe-trotter’s luggage arsenal. I know I can travel with the carry-on and fit it into the overhead bin no matter where I’m going because of its slightly smaller measurements. However, even though it’s smaller, it can accommodate an impressive amount of clothes, shoes and accessories, and its interior straps and organizational pockets make it easy to use. I love the glossy and textured exterior, and it has held up incredibly well with no dents or dings. — Erin Evans, Managing Editor

Best Budget: Amazon Basics Softside Spinner Suitcases

Price: $191 or less

Number of pieces Sizes Hard- or soft-sided 3 21 x 14.7 x 9 inches (carry-on);

25.9 x 16.1 x 10.6 inches (medium checked);

30.9 x 17.5 x 12.9 inches (large checked) Soft-sided

The Amazon Basics line of luggage is the best bang for your buck on the market — you can’t really beat three reliable suitcases for less than $200. This soft-sided luggage set includes a small 21-inch carry-on, a medium 25-inch checked bag and a large 30-inch checked bag. The bags are durable and feature a top-load design with a large interior zippered pocket and compression straps to keep everything snug. There are handles on the top, side and bottom to allow for easy placement in overhead bins, in cars or on luggage scales.

The luggage set is available on Amazon Prime, so if you need quality, affordable luggage in a pinch, you can get it shipped to you quickly.

What our editors say:

This affordable soft-sided luggage is a steal — the quality is excellent. The wheels (very smooth) and zippers (durable and easy to zip) are particularly impressive for an Amazon bag. — Erin Evans

Best Luxury: Carl Friedrik The Luggage Set

Price: $1,085 or less

Number of pieces Sizes Hard- or soft-sided 2 21.7 x 15 x 9.6 inches (The Carry-on X);

25.6 x 17.5 x 10.6 inches (The Check-in) Hard-sided

If you’re looking for sleek, understated luxury, this set is just the ticket. These suitcases have a durable aluminum frame; a tough yet classy polycarbonate hardshell exterior; and Italian leather details. The Carry-on X has an integrated front pocket for your laptop, travel documents and other quick-find essentials. On the inside, there’s a compression pad and compression straps to hold your items in place and maximize space. Both pieces have a sturdy telescoping handle, silent spinner wheels and integrated TSA locks.

What our editors say:

Combining classic styling with durable materials, Carl Friedrik luggage is ideal for travelers seeking the finer things in life. From leather details to luxury accents and the way these suitcases glide along, if you want a sophisticated set, this is it. — Rachael Hood

Best for Families: Coolife Luggage 4 Piece Set

Price: $199.99 or less

Number of pieces Sizes Hard- or soft-sided 4 19 x 12.75 x 8.25 (16-inch bag);

22.5 x 15.5 x 9.25 (20-inch bag);

26.5 x 18.25 x 10.25 (24-inch bag);

30.25 x 20.75 x 11.75 (28-inch bag) Hard-sided

Not only can the Coolife Luggage 4 Piece Set accommodate the whole family’s belongings, but it’s also one of the best luggage deals you’ll find. The hard-sided luggage set has earned nearly 30,000 reviews and an average 4.6-star rating on Amazon for its lightweight design, easy-to-use TSA locks and overall quality at a surprisingly affordable price.

Inside each suitcase you’ll find packing straps to secure clothing as well as zippered pockets for organizing accessories and other items. With two carry-on sizes (the 16-inch and 20-inch) and two checked bags (the 24-inch and 28-inch), several or all family members can each have their own bag.

What our editors say:

You really can’t beat the price of this four-piece luggage set (which often has an Amazon coupon available at checkout). The colors, which are even more vibrant in real life, also make it easy to locate your luggage at baggage claim. — Amanda Norcross

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

To determine the best luggage sets, our team of travel experts tested carry-on and checked luggage pieces from a range of price points. We tested their wheels on every type of surface from moving walkways to cobblestones, packed them with a variety of clothing and essentials, carried them on planes, checked them on overseas flights and more. We combined our test findings, a comparison of unique features and our travel expertise to curate this list.

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Carry-on Luggage

— The Best Weekender Bags

— The Best Carry-on Backpacks

— The Best Cheap Luggage

— The Best Luxury Luggage Collections

More from U.S. News

The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2024

Carry-on Luggage Size and Weight Limits (2024)

The 8 Best Neck Pillows for Travel

The 7 Best Luggage Sets for 2024, Tested & Reviewed originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/11/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.