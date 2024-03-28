Telesis Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.7 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 23 cents per share.

The synthetic biology company posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.7 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.5 million.

