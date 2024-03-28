Telesat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Thursday reported net income of $7.7 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Thursday reported net income of $7.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 22 cents per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $121.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116.4 million, or $8.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $521.6 million.

Telesat expects full-year revenue in the range of $400.4 million to $415 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSAT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.