TD SYNNEX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $172.1 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $13.98 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, TD SYNNEX expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $3.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $13.3 billion to $14.9 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

