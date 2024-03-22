Star Equity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Friday reported net income…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Friday reported net income of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.1 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.