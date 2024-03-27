Sprinklr: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $21.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $21.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $194.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.4 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $732.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Sprinklr expects its per-share earnings to be 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $194 million to $195 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Sprinklr expects full-year earnings in the range of 38 cents to 39 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $804.5 million to $805.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.