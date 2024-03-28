Semtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $642.4 million in…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $642.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of $9.98 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $192.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.09 billion, or $17.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $868.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Semtech said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million.

