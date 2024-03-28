Live Radio
Seabridge Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 28, 2024

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.5 million, or 26 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

