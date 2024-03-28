REX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Thursday reported profit of $20.6 million…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Thursday reported profit of $20.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.16.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $187.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.9 million, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $833.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REX

