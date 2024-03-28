Reeds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $2.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The beverage and candy company posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.5 million, or $4.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.7 million.

