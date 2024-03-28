CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|546½
|568½
|544½
|557½
|+10
|Jul
|563
|583½
|560¼
|573
|+10¼
|Sep
|581¾
|599
|578
|589¼
|+8¾
|Dec
|604
|618½
|601
|609½
|+6¼
|Mar
|623½
|634½
|620¼
|625½
|+3¾
|May
|634
|644½
|632
|634½
|+1½
|Jul
|637¼
|647¾
|635½
|637½
|+1½
|Sep
|651
|651
|651
|651
|+7
|Est. sales 135,266.
|Wed.’s sales 80,536
|Wed.’s open int 412,411,
|up 2,134
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|426¾
|448
|426
|440¾
|+14
|Jul
|439¼
|460
|438½
|453¼
|+14
|Sep
|448¾
|468¼
|447½
|462¾
|+14¼
|Dec
|462¼
|481
|460¾
|476¼
|+14
|Mar
|476
|493
|474¼
|488½
|+12½
|May
|482
|498½
|480½
|493¾
|+11
|Jul
|485¼
|500
|483
|496
|+10½
|Sep
|476
|489
|476
|486¾
|+9
|Dec
|478½
|492
|476¼
|488½
|+9
|Mar
|486½
|500
|486½
|497½
|+9
|May
|505
|505
|505
|505
|+12¾
|Jul
|507½
|507½
|507
|507
|+11½
|Sep
|480
|480
|480
|480
|+10¼
|Dec
|469¼
|480
|467¼
|476
|+7
|Est. sales 591,803.
|Wed.’s sales 301,967
|Wed.’s open int 1,591,046
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|356
|360¾
|354¾
|357
|+2
|Jul
|349¼
|357¼
|347¼
|348¾
|+¼
|Dec
|353½
|353½
|346¾
|347¼
|—9¾
|Est. sales 567.
|Wed.’s sales 434
|Wed.’s open int 3,222,
|up 17
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1191¾
|1199½
|1177
|1189
|—3½
|Jul
|1205½
|1213
|1191
|1203¼
|—3¼
|Aug
|1204
|1210½
|1189
|1201½
|—3½
|Sep
|1183¾
|1192½
|1169¼
|1184
|—1¼
|Nov
|1181¼
|1192¼
|1167¼
|1183½
|Jan
|1189¼
|1201¾
|1177¾
|1193¾
|+¾
|Mar
|1185
|1199½
|1173½
|1191¾
|+4½
|May
|1186¾
|1201½
|1176
|1194½
|+6¼
|Jul
|1188¾
|1206
|1179¾
|1200½
|+7¾
|Sep
|1168¾
|1168¾
|1168¾
|1168¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1149¼
|1167¾
|1142
|1161¾
|+9¼
|Nov
|1118
|1118
|1118
|1118
|—14
|Est. sales 299,357.
|Wed.’s sales 192,135
|Wed.’s open int 802,291
