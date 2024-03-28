CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 546½ 568½ 544½ 557½ +10 Jul 563 583½ 560¼ 573 +10¼ Sep 581¾ 599 578 589¼ +8¾ Dec 604 618½ 601 609½ +6¼ Mar 623½ 634½ 620¼ 625½ +3¾ May 634 644½ 632 634½ +1½ Jul 637¼ 647¾ 635½ 637½ +1½ Sep 651 651 651 651 +7 Est. sales 135,266. Wed.’s sales 80,536 Wed.’s open int 412,411, up 2,134 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 426¾ 448 426 440¾ +14 Jul 439¼ 460 438½ 453¼ +14 Sep 448¾ 468¼ 447½ 462¾ +14¼ Dec 462¼ 481 460¾ 476¼ +14 Mar 476 493 474¼ 488½ +12½ May 482 498½ 480½ 493¾ +11 Jul 485¼ 500 483 496 +10½ Sep 476 489 476 486¾ +9 Dec 478½ 492 476¼ 488½ +9 Mar 486½ 500 486½ 497½ +9 May 505 505 505 505 +12¾ Jul 507½ 507½ 507 507 +11½ Sep 480 480 480 480 +10¼ Dec 469¼ 480 467¼ 476 +7 Est. sales 591,803. Wed.’s sales 301,967 Wed.’s open int 1,591,046 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 356 360¾ 354¾ 357 +2 Jul 349¼ 357¼ 347¼ 348¾ +¼ Dec 353½ 353½ 346¾ 347¼ —9¾ Est. sales 567. Wed.’s sales 434 Wed.’s open int 3,222, up 17 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1191¾ 1199½ 1177 1189 —3½ Jul 1205½ 1213 1191 1203¼ —3¼ Aug 1204 1210½ 1189 1201½ —3½ Sep 1183¾ 1192½ 1169¼ 1184 —1¼ Nov 1181¼ 1192¼ 1167¼ 1183½ Jan 1189¼ 1201¾ 1177¾ 1193¾ +¾ Mar 1185 1199½ 1173½ 1191¾ +4½ May 1186¾ 1201½ 1176 1194½ +6¼ Jul 1188¾ 1206 1179¾ 1200½ +7¾ Sep 1168¾ 1168¾ 1168¾ 1168¾ +7¾ Nov 1149¼ 1167¾ 1142 1161¾ +9¼ Nov 1118 1118 1118 1118 —14 Est. sales 299,357. Wed.’s sales 192,135 Wed.’s open int 802,291

