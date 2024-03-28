Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 28, 2024, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 546½ 568½ 544½ 557½ +10
Jul 563 583½ 560¼ 573 +10¼
Sep 581¾ 599 578 589¼ +8¾
Dec 604 618½ 601 609½ +6¼
Mar 623½ 634½ 620¼ 625½ +3¾
May 634 644½ 632 634½ +1½
Jul 637¼ 647¾ 635½ 637½ +1½
Sep 651 651 651 651 +7
Est. sales 135,266. Wed.’s sales 80,536
Wed.’s open int 412,411, up 2,134
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 426¾ 448 426 440¾ +14
Jul 439¼ 460 438½ 453¼ +14
Sep 448¾ 468¼ 447½ 462¾ +14¼
Dec 462¼ 481 460¾ 476¼ +14
Mar 476 493 474¼ 488½ +12½
May 482 498½ 480½ 493¾ +11
Jul 485¼ 500 483 496 +10½
Sep 476 489 476 486¾ +9
Dec 478½ 492 476¼ 488½ +9
Mar 486½ 500 486½ 497½ +9
May 505 505 505 505 +12¾
Jul 507½ 507½ 507 507 +11½
Sep 480 480 480 480 +10¼
Dec 469¼ 480 467¼ 476 +7
Est. sales 591,803. Wed.’s sales 301,967
Wed.’s open int 1,591,046
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 356 360¾ 354¾ 357 +2
Jul 349¼ 357¼ 347¼ 348¾
Dec 353½ 353½ 346¾ 347¼ —9¾
Est. sales 567. Wed.’s sales 434
Wed.’s open int 3,222, up 17
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1191¾ 1199½ 1177 1189 —3½
Jul 1205½ 1213 1191 1203¼ —3¼
Aug 1204 1210½ 1189 1201½ —3½
Sep 1183¾ 1192½ 1169¼ 1184 —1¼
Nov 1181¼ 1192¼ 1167¼ 1183½
Jan 1189¼ 1201¾ 1177¾ 1193¾
Mar 1185 1199½ 1173½ 1191¾ +4½
May 1186¾ 1201½ 1176 1194½ +6¼
Jul 1188¾ 1206 1179¾ 1200½ +7¾
Sep 1168¾ 1168¾ 1168¾ 1168¾ +7¾
Nov 1149¼ 1167¾ 1142 1161¾ +9¼
Nov 1118 1118 1118 1118 —14
Est. sales 299,357. Wed.’s sales 192,135
Wed.’s open int 802,291

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up