Precision BioSciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $4.06 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $3.35 per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $61.3 million, or $15.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.7 million.

