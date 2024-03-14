Phreesia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.6 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $95 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $136.9 million, or $2.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $356.3 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $424 million to $434 million.

