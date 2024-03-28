Pelangio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Thursday reported a loss of $329,000 in its fourth…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Thursday reported a loss of $329,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1 million, or 1 cent per share.

