CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|546½
|552¾
|544½
|547½
|Jul
|563
|568
|560¼
|562¾
|Sep
|581¾
|584¾
|578
|580½
|Dec
|604
|607¼
|601
|603¾
|+½
|Mar
|623½
|625½
|620¼
|622
|+¼
|May
|634
|636
|632
|635¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|637¼
|639½
|635½
|638¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|638
|644
|638
|644
|Est. sales 30,128.
|Wed.’s sales 80,536
|Wed.’s open int 412,411,
|up 2,134
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|426¾
|429½
|426
|428
|+1¼
|Jul
|439¼
|442
|438½
|440½
|+1¼
|Sep
|448¾
|450½
|447½
|449
|+½
|Dec
|462¼
|464
|460¾
|462¼
|Mar
|476
|477¼
|474½
|475¾
|—
|¼
|May
|482
|483¾
|480¾
|482
|—
|¾
|Jul
|485¼
|486
|483¾
|484¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|476
|476
|476
|476
|—1¾
|Dec
|478½
|479½
|476½
|476¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|486½
|486½
|486½
|486½
|—2
|Dec
|469¼
|469¼
|468
|468
|—1
|Est. sales 121,065.
|Wed.’s sales 301,967
|Wed.’s open int 1,591,046
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|356
|358½
|354¾
|355¾
|+¾
|Jul
|349¼
|351¼
|347¼
|351¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|353½
|353½
|353½
|353½
|—3½
|Est. sales 172.
|Wed.’s sales 434
|Wed.’s open int 3,222,
|up 17
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1191¾
|1194½
|1182
|1186
|—6½
|Jul
|1205½
|1208¼
|1196½
|1199¾
|—6¾
|Aug
|1204
|1205¾
|1194¾
|1197½
|—7½
|Sep
|1183¾
|1185
|1174¼
|1176¼
|—9
|Nov
|1181¼
|1183½
|1171
|1173
|—10½
|Jan
|1189¼
|1193
|1181¼
|1183
|—10
|Mar
|1185
|1186½
|1177
|1177¾
|—9½
|May
|1186¾
|1187¼
|1178¼
|1179¾
|—8½
|Jul
|1188¾
|1189¾
|1183¼
|1183½
|—9¼
|Nov
|1149¼
|1149½
|1143
|1144¼
|—8¼
|Nov
|1118
|1118
|1118
|1118
|—14
|Est. sales 95,830.
|Wed.’s sales 192,135
|Wed.’s open int 802,291
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.70
|48.14
|47.44
|47.68
|+.01
|Jul
|48.22
|48.67
|47.99
|48.22
|Aug
|48.27
|48.67
|48.04
|48.26
|+.01
|Sep
|48.13
|48.52
|47.91
|48.12
|—.01
|Oct
|47.92
|48.27
|47.73
|47.85
|—.07
|Dec
|47.91
|48.26
|47.69
|47.93
|+.02
|Jan
|47.96
|48.31
|47.75
|47.82
|—.14
|Mar
|47.91
|48.26
|47.73
|47.88
|—.03
|May
|48.06
|48.28
|48.06
|48.23
|+.27
|Dec
|46.65
|46.65
|46.50
|46.50
|—.15
|Est. sales 38,359.
|Wed.’s sales 129,966
|Wed.’s open int 575,079
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|338.80
|338.90
|333.80
|334.90
|—4.10
|Jul
|342.60
|342.70
|337.80
|338.80
|—3.80
|Aug
|343.20
|343.30
|338.60
|339.40
|—4.00
|Sep
|344.10
|344.10
|339.40
|340.00
|—4.10
|Oct
|344.00
|344.00
|339.10
|339.40
|—4.30
|Dec
|346.60
|346.60
|341.90
|342.30
|—4.30
|Jan
|347.40
|347.40
|343.40
|343.80
|—3.60
|Mar
|345.00
|345.00
|341.70
|342.00
|—3.60
|May
|343.20
|343.20
|342.90
|342.90
|—2.50
|Jul
|348.30
|348.30
|343.00
|343.00
|—4.00
|Oct
|340.00
|340.00
|340.00
|340.00
|—3.10
|Est. sales 45,133.
|Wed.’s sales 93,442
|Wed.’s open int 470,897
