CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 546½ 552¾ 544½ 547½ Jul 563 568 560¼ 562¾ Sep 581¾ 584¾ 578 580½ Dec 604 607¼ 601 603¾ +½ Mar 623½ 625½ 620¼ 622 +¼ May 634 636 632 635¼ +2¼ Jul 637¼ 639½ 635½ 638¼ +2¼ Sep 638 644 638 644 Est. sales 30,128. Wed.’s sales 80,536 Wed.’s open int 412,411, up 2,134 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 426¾ 429½ 426 428 +1¼ Jul 439¼ 442 438½ 440½ +1¼ Sep 448¾ 450½ 447½ 449 +½ Dec 462¼ 464 460¾ 462¼ Mar 476 477¼ 474½ 475¾ — ¼ May 482 483¾ 480¾ 482 — ¾ Jul 485¼ 486 483¾ 484¼ —1¼ Sep 476 476 476 476 —1¾ Dec 478½ 479½ 476½ 476¾ —2¾ Mar 486½ 486½ 486½ 486½ —2 Dec 469¼ 469¼ 468 468 —1 Est. sales 121,065. Wed.’s sales 301,967 Wed.’s open int 1,591,046 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 356 358½ 354¾ 355¾ +¾ Jul 349¼ 351¼ 347¼ 351¼ +2¾ Dec 353½ 353½ 353½ 353½ —3½ Est. sales 172. Wed.’s sales 434 Wed.’s open int 3,222, up 17 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1191¾ 1194½ 1182 1186 —6½ Jul 1205½ 1208¼ 1196½ 1199¾ —6¾ Aug 1204 1205¾ 1194¾ 1197½ —7½ Sep 1183¾ 1185 1174¼ 1176¼ —9 Nov 1181¼ 1183½ 1171 1173 —10½ Jan 1189¼ 1193 1181¼ 1183 —10 Mar 1185 1186½ 1177 1177¾ —9½ May 1186¾ 1187¼ 1178¼ 1179¾ —8½ Jul 1188¾ 1189¾ 1183¼ 1183½ —9¼ Nov 1149¼ 1149½ 1143 1144¼ —8¼ Nov 1118 1118 1118 1118 —14 Est. sales 95,830. Wed.’s sales 192,135 Wed.’s open int 802,291 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.70 48.14 47.44 47.68 +.01 Jul 48.22 48.67 47.99 48.22 Aug 48.27 48.67 48.04 48.26 +.01 Sep 48.13 48.52 47.91 48.12 —.01 Oct 47.92 48.27 47.73 47.85 —.07 Dec 47.91 48.26 47.69 47.93 +.02 Jan 47.96 48.31 47.75 47.82 —.14 Mar 47.91 48.26 47.73 47.88 —.03 May 48.06 48.28 48.06 48.23 +.27 Dec 46.65 46.65 46.50 46.50 —.15 Est. sales 38,359. Wed.’s sales 129,966 Wed.’s open int 575,079 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 338.80 338.90 333.80 334.90 —4.10 Jul 342.60 342.70 337.80 338.80 —3.80 Aug 343.20 343.30 338.60 339.40 —4.00 Sep 344.10 344.10 339.40 340.00 —4.10 Oct 344.00 344.00 339.10 339.40 —4.30 Dec 346.60 346.60 341.90 342.30 —4.30 Jan 347.40 347.40 343.40 343.80 —3.60 Mar 345.00 345.00 341.70 342.00 —3.60 May 343.20 343.20 342.90 342.90 —2.50 Jul 348.30 348.30 343.00 343.00 —4.00 Oct 340.00 340.00 340.00 340.00 —3.10 Est. sales 45,133. Wed.’s sales 93,442 Wed.’s open int 470,897

