NXT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $313,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The resource surveying company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 million.

