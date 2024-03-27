Monos vs. Away: Luggage Comparison Charts

When it comes to purchasing new luggage, the final decision for many buyers often comes down to two brands: Monos and Away. Both brands offer similarly designed hard-sided luggage in the same price range. They’ve both been around for about the same amount of time as well — Away launched in 2015, and Monos made its debut in 2018.
With so much in common between these brands, you may have difficulty deciding which luggage brand makes the most sense for your travel needs. That’s why we’ve taken Away and Monos head to head in a series of comparisons below.
(Note: Prices were accurate at the time this article was published; they may fluctuate due to demand or other factors. Because of the popularity of these brands, certain pieces or color choices may be sold out.)
Monos vs. Away: The Basics
|Category
|Away
|Monos
|Hard-sided material
|Polycarbonate
|Polycarbonate
|Price range
|$275 to $745
|$255 to $455
|Weight range
|7.5 to 16 pounds
|7 to 13.2 pounds
|Color variations
|9
|11
|Warranty
|Limited lifetime
|Limited lifetime
Key differences: Monos luggage is slightly more affordable and lightweight than Away. It’s also available in a wider variety of colors, including limited edition options.
Monos vs. Away: Top Features
|Away
|Monos
|Expandability
|Sustainability
|Interior organization and compression panel
|Vegan leather details
|360-degree wheels
|Removable interior compression panel
|Multiple carry handles
|Antimicrobial interior lining
|Laundry bag
|Laundry bag and two shoe bags with
silver ion coating for antimicrobial protection
Key differences
— Away’s expandability: Most of Away’s carry-on and checked bags are available in Flex form (for example, The Medium Flex); these suitcases offer all the same features as their Classic counterparts, but with additional expandability. While you won’t find this option with Monos luggage, Monos does offer an external pocket on its Carry-On Pro and Carry-On Pro Plus.
— Monos’ sustainability: Monos luggage is crafted from partially recycled materials and features vegan leather.
Pros and Cons
Monos vs. Away: Luggage Comparisons
Carry-on Luggage
[IMAGE]
|Carry-on
|Cost
|Dimensions
|Capacity
|Weight
|Colors
|Away The Carry-On
|$275
|21.7 x 14.4 x 9 inches
|39.8 liters
|7.5 pounds
|Black, navy, blue gray, olive, sea green, gray, orange, blue gloss, white gloss
|Monos Carry-On
|$255
|22 x 14 x 9 inches
|39.9 liters
|7 pounds
|Taupe, rose quartz, olive, light blue, dark blue, gray, white, black, plus limited edition colors
|Large Carry-on
|Cost
|Dimensions
|Capacity
|Weight
|Colors
|Away The Bigger Carry-On
|$295
|22.7 x 15.4 x 9.6 inches
|47.9 liters
|7.9 pounds
|Black, navy, blue gray, olive, sea green, gray, orange, blue gloss, white gloss, plus limited edition colors
|Monos Carry-On Plus
|$275
|23 x 15 x 9.5 inches
|48 liters
|7.4 pounds
|Taupe, rose quartz, olive, light blue, dark blue, gray, white, black, plus limited edition colors
Key differences:
In addition to The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On, Away offers The Carry-On Flex and The Bigger Carry-On Flex, which feature additional expandability. Monos has the Carry-On Pro and the Carry-On Pro Plus, which offer a large exterior pocket instead of expandability.
Medium Checked Luggage
[IMAGE]
|Medium Checked Bag
|Cost
|Dimensions
|Capacity
|Weight
|Colors
|Away The Medium
|$345
|26 x 18.5 x 11 inches
|68.8 liters
|10.4 pounds
|Black, navy, blue gray, olive, sea green, gray, orange, white gloss, plus limited edition colors
|Monos Check-In Medium
|$325
|26.5 x 18.5 x 10.5 inches
|70 liters
|9.59 pounds
|Taupe, rose quartz, olive, light blue, dark blue, gray, white, black, plus limited edition colors
Large Checked Luggage
[IMAGE]
|Large Checked Bag
|Cost
|Dimensions
|Capacity
|Weight
|Colors
|Away The Large
|$375
|29 x 20.5 x 12.5 inches
|99.2 liters
|12.1 pounds
|Black, navy, blue gray, olive, sea green, gray, orange, white gloss
|Monos Check-In Large
|$355
|30 x 21 x 11 inches
|99.2 liters
|10.58 pounds
|Taupe, rose quartz, olive, light blue haze, dark blue, storm gray, white, black, plus limited edition colors
[IMAGE]
|Trunk
|Cost
|Dimensions
|Capacity
|Weight
|Colors
|Away The Trunk
|$435
|31.3 x 17 x 13.7 inches
|107 liters
|12.1 pounds
|Black, navy, blue gray, olive, sea green, gray, orange, white gloss
|Monos Hybrid Trunk
|$455
|29.9 x 15.7 x 14.3 inches
|89 liters
|13.2 pounds
|Champagne, black, silver
Key differences: The Trunk by Away is made of polycarbonate, while the Monos Hybrid Trunk features a polycarbonate shell with an aluminum frame and corner guards. Additionally, the Trunk by Away is slightly larger than the one offered by Monos.
Monos vs. Away: Aluminum Luggage Comparisons
[IMAGE]
Key differences: Away’s aluminum luggage features a fully aluminum shell. Monos’ hybrid line combines a polycarbonate shell with two aluminum features: an aluminum frame and aluminum corner guards. Also, Monos offers a Hybrid Trunk while Away does not.
|Carry-on
|Cost
|Dimensions
|Capacity
|Weight
|Colors
|Away The Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
|$625
|21.5 x 13.5 x 9 inches
|35 liters
|10.1 pounds
|Black, silver, rose gold
|Monos Hybrid Carry-On
|$325
|22 x 14 x 9 inches
|36 liters
|8.8 pounds
|Champagne, black, silver
|Large Carry-on
|Cost
|Dimensions
|Capacity
|Weight
|Colors
|Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
|$665
|22.7 x 14.5 x 9.6 inches
|40.9 liters
|11.2 pounds
|Black, silver, rose gold
|Monos Hybrid Carry-On Plus
|$345
|23 x 15 x 9.5 inches
|43 liters
|9.3 pounds
|Champagne, black, silver
|Medium
|Cost
|Dimensions
|Capacity
|Weight
|Colors
|Away The Medium: Aluminum Edition
|$725
|26 x 18.5 x 11 inches
|64.6 liters
|13.3 pounds
|Black, silver, rose gold
|Monos Hybrid Check-In Medium
|$405
|26.5 x 18.5 x 10.5 inches
|70 liters
|11 pounds
|Champagne, black, silver
|Large
|Cost
|Dimensions
|Capacity
|Weight
|Colors
|Away The Large: Aluminum Edition
|$745
|29 x 20.5 x 12.5 inches
|95.1 liters
|16 pounds
|Black, silver, rose gold
|Monos Hybrid Check-In Large
|$435
|30 x 21 x 11 inches
|97 liters
|13 pounds
|Champagne, black, silver
The Verdict
Both Monos and Away offer lightweight yet sturdy hard-sided luggage with key features including smooth 360-degree spinner wheels, strong handles, sturdy zippers, and interior compression and organization.
If expandability and durability are essential to you, Away is your best option. In our testing, we found Away’s luggage to be more scratch-resistant than Monos’ suitcases. Away also has an overall more attractive aesthetic. For almost everything else — a slightly lower price point and weight, more color choices, the option to have an external pocket and a focus on sustainability — Monos comes out on top.
Why Trust U.S. News Travel
For these comparisons, Rachael Hood and Amanda Norcross drew from their personal experiences with Away and Monos luggage. Norcross has been traveling with Away luggage for more than five years, while Hood has been traveling with Monos luggage for about a year and testing a variety of luggage for as long as she can remember.
