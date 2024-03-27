Monos vs. Away: Luggage Comparison Charts

When it comes to purchasing new luggage, the final decision for many buyers often comes down to two brands: Monos…

When it comes to purchasing new luggage, the final decision for many buyers often comes down to two brands: Monos and Away. Both brands offer similarly designed hard-sided luggage in the same price range. They’ve both been around for about the same amount of time as well — Away launched in 2015, and Monos made its debut in 2018.

With so much in common between these brands, you may have difficulty deciding which luggage brand makes the most sense for your travel needs. That’s why we’ve taken Away and Monos head to head in a series of comparisons below.

(Note: Prices were accurate at the time this article was published; they may fluctuate due to demand or other factors. Because of the popularity of these brands, certain pieces or color choices may be sold out.)

Monos vs. Away: The Basics

Category Away Monos Hard-sided material Polycarbonate Polycarbonate Price range $275 to $745 $255 to $455 Weight range 7.5 to 16 pounds 7 to 13.2 pounds Color variations 9 11 Warranty Limited lifetime Limited lifetime

Key differences: Monos luggage is slightly more affordable and lightweight than Away. It’s also available in a wider variety of colors, including limited edition options.

Monos vs. Away: Top Features

Away Monos Expandability Sustainability Interior organization and compression panel Vegan leather details 360-degree wheels Removable interior compression panel Multiple carry handles Antimicrobial interior lining Laundry bag Laundry bag and two shoe bags with

silver ion coating for antimicrobial protection

Key differences

— Away’s expandability: Most of Away’s carry-on and checked bags are available in Flex form (for example, The Medium Flex); these suitcases offer all the same features as their Classic counterparts, but with additional expandability. While you won’t find this option with Monos luggage, Monos does offer an external pocket on its Carry-On Pro and Carry-On Pro Plus.

— Monos’ sustainability: Monos luggage is crafted from partially recycled materials and features vegan leather.

Pros and Cons

Monos vs. Away: Luggage Comparisons

Carry-on Luggage

[IMAGE]

Carry-on Cost Dimensions Capacity Weight Colors Away The Carry-On $275 21.7 x 14.4 x 9 inches 39.8 liters 7.5 pounds Black, navy, blue gray, olive, sea green, gray, orange, blue gloss, white gloss Monos Carry-On $255 22 x 14 x 9 inches 39.9 liters 7 pounds Taupe, rose quartz, olive, light blue, dark blue, gray, white, black, plus limited edition colors

Large Carry-on Cost Dimensions Capacity Weight Colors Away The Bigger Carry-On $295 22.7 x 15.4 x 9.6 inches 47.9 liters 7.9 pounds Black, navy, blue gray, olive, sea green, gray, orange, blue gloss, white gloss, plus limited edition colors Monos Carry-On Plus $275 23 x 15 x 9.5 inches 48 liters 7.4 pounds Taupe, rose quartz, olive, light blue, dark blue, gray, white, black, plus limited edition colors

Key differences:

In addition to The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On, Away offers The Carry-On Flex and The Bigger Carry-On Flex, which feature additional expandability. Monos has the Carry-On Pro and the Carry-On Pro Plus, which offer a large exterior pocket instead of expandability.

Medium Checked Luggage

[IMAGE]

Medium Checked Bag Cost Dimensions Capacity Weight Colors Away The Medium $345 26 x 18.5 x 11 inches 68.8 liters 10.4 pounds Black, navy, blue gray, olive, sea green, gray, orange, white gloss, plus limited edition colors Monos Check-In Medium $325 26.5 x 18.5 x 10.5 inches 70 liters 9.59 pounds Taupe, rose quartz, olive, light blue, dark blue, gray, white, black, plus limited edition colors

Large Checked Luggage

[IMAGE]

Large Checked Bag Cost Dimensions Capacity Weight Colors Away The Large $375 29 x 20.5 x 12.5 inches 99.2 liters 12.1 pounds Black, navy, blue gray, olive, sea green, gray, orange, white gloss Monos Check-In Large $355 30 x 21 x 11 inches 99.2 liters 10.58 pounds Taupe, rose quartz, olive, light blue haze, dark blue, storm gray, white, black, plus limited edition colors

[IMAGE]

Trunk Cost Dimensions Capacity Weight Colors Away The Trunk $435 31.3 x 17 x 13.7 inches 107 liters 12.1 pounds Black, navy, blue gray, olive, sea green, gray, orange, white gloss Monos Hybrid Trunk $455 29.9 x 15.7 x 14.3 inches 89 liters 13.2 pounds Champagne, black, silver

Key differences: The Trunk by Away is made of polycarbonate, while the Monos Hybrid Trunk features a polycarbonate shell with an aluminum frame and corner guards. Additionally, the Trunk by Away is slightly larger than the one offered by Monos.

Monos vs. Away: Aluminum Luggage Comparisons

[IMAGE]

Key differences: Away’s aluminum luggage features a fully aluminum shell. Monos’ hybrid line combines a polycarbonate shell with two aluminum features: an aluminum frame and aluminum corner guards. Also, Monos offers a Hybrid Trunk while Away does not.

Carry-on Cost Dimensions Capacity Weight Colors Away The Carry-On: Aluminum Edition $625 21.5 x 13.5 x 9 inches 35 liters 10.1 pounds Black, silver, rose gold Monos Hybrid Carry-On $325 22 x 14 x 9 inches 36 liters 8.8 pounds Champagne, black, silver

Large Carry-on Cost Dimensions Capacity Weight Colors Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition $665 22.7 x 14.5 x 9.6 inches 40.9 liters 11.2 pounds Black, silver, rose gold Monos Hybrid Carry-On Plus $345 23 x 15 x 9.5 inches 43 liters 9.3 pounds Champagne, black, silver

Medium Cost Dimensions Capacity Weight Colors Away The Medium: Aluminum Edition $725 26 x 18.5 x 11 inches 64.6 liters 13.3 pounds Black, silver, rose gold Monos Hybrid Check-In Medium $405 26.5 x 18.5 x 10.5 inches 70 liters 11 pounds Champagne, black, silver

Large Cost Dimensions Capacity Weight Colors Away The Large: Aluminum Edition $745 29 x 20.5 x 12.5 inches 95.1 liters 16 pounds Black, silver, rose gold Monos Hybrid Check-In Large $435 30 x 21 x 11 inches 97 liters 13 pounds Champagne, black, silver

The Verdict

Both Monos and Away offer lightweight yet sturdy hard-sided luggage with key features including smooth 360-degree spinner wheels, strong handles, sturdy zippers, and interior compression and organization.

If expandability and durability are essential to you, Away is your best option. In our testing, we found Away’s luggage to be more scratch-resistant than Monos’ suitcases. Away also has an overall more attractive aesthetic. For almost everything else — a slightly lower price point and weight, more color choices, the option to have an external pocket and a focus on sustainability — Monos comes out on top.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

For these comparisons, Rachael Hood and Amanda Norcross drew from their personal experiences with Away and Monos luggage. Norcross has been traveling with Away luggage for more than five years, while Hood has been traveling with Monos luggage for about a year and testing a variety of luggage for as long as she can remember.

