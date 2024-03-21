Micron, Broadcom rise; Five Below, Designer Brands fall, Thursday, 3/21/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Apple Inc., down $7.30 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Apple Inc., down $7.30 to $171.37.

U.S. antitrust authorities accused the iPhone maker of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones.

Broadcom Inc., up $72 to $1,348.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging update on its artificial intelligence efforts.

Micron Technology Inc., up $13.60 to $109.85.

The chipmaker gave investors a surprisingly strong financial forecast for the current quarter.

Five Below Inc., down $32.18 to $176.79.

The discount retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

Darden Restaurants Inc., down $11.34 to $163.24.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chains cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Designer Brands Inc., down 63 cents to $10.89.

The footwear and accessories retailer gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

Chewy Inc., down $1.82 to $15.92.

The online pet supply retailer gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., down $6.82 to $64.43.

The sporting goods retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

