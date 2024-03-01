Lumber Liquidators: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Friday reported a loss of $17.9…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Friday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $211.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $103.5 million, or $3.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $904.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.