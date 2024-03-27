Lands’ End: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6 million…

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $514.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $130.7 million, or $4.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lands’ End expects its results to range from a loss of 30 cents per share to a loss of 24 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 10 cents to 38 cents per share.

