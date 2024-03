HONG KONG (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index has topped 40,000 for the first time, lifted by buying of…

HONG KONG (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index has topped 40,000 for the first time, lifted by buying of tech stocks.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.