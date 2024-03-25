Is a Bathroom Renovation Worth It?

Bathrooms have always been an important space in a home, but they became a priority for homeowners during the pandemic.…

Bathrooms have always been an important space in a home, but they became a priority for homeowners during the pandemic. As people spent more time at home, they wanted a luxurious and relaxing space to unwind from life stressors, which made bathrooms a sought-after sanctuary.

But before you spend tens of thousands of dollars overhauling your bathroom, is a full-blown renovation worth your money?

Based on data from the Remodeling Magazine Cost vs. Value 2023 Report and Today’s Homeowner, midrange bathroom renovations typically cost $15,000 to $25,000. Yet these renovations yield only around 60%-67% of their cost upon resale. Simply put, there is a slim chance of recouping your cost of renovating.

Before you write off a bathroom renovation completely, there are times when it may still be a smart move. The following are some ways to maximize your chances of achieving a positive return on investment.

Bathroom Renovation ROI

As a homeowner, you need to constantly weigh the costs of home projects to their future value, functionality and overall benefit. The two remodeling reports show a midrange home renovation project brings a return on investment (ROI) around $9,500 to $16,500. Upscale bathroom renovations return even less than a midrange one.

These reports analyze the data for the average cost for home renovation projects in major U.S. markets, comparing it to the value increase of those homes after sale.

This is helpful information because it provides realistic cost and ROI expectations to guide your renovation decisions. However, it doesn’t give you the complete picture.

When and Why Your Bathroom Renovation Still Makes Sense

The Bathroom has Deficiencies

One of the obvious reasons a full-blown renovation makes sense is if the bathroom is not functional and simple fixes won’t suffice. “If your house is in pristine condition, but one bathroom is not just out of date but has deficiencies, then a renovation is the right thing to do as it will bring the bathroom up to the condition of the rest of the house,” says Thomas McNamara, a Central Florida real estate agent with eXp Realty in Maitland, Florida.

Alex Kober, a designer with TriVistaUSA Design + Build in Arlington, Virginia, lists age as a factor. “It can also make sense to do a renovation after a lot of time has passed, say ten or fifteen-plus years, because building materials evolve,” Kober says. “You can upgrade your space from a structural standpoint, to have better quality of materials helping with things like water retention.”

The Space No Longer Works

Fellow TriVistaUSA designer Carlos Nyce adds functionality to the list. “A full renovation should be done when you have some existing conditions that don’t work well with the layout anymore,” Nyce says. “Maybe you are aging in place, have a new family member in the home or your kids are growing. But the space stopped working like it once did.”

Buyers Expect a Renovated Bathroom

Consider what’s expected of bathrooms in your immediate area. If most homes being sold have newly renovated bathrooms, buyers will expect the same from your home.

You Have the Funds to Renovate and Don’t Care About ROI

A bathroom renovation may be a good choice if you have the means to do it and want to improve your own experience. A future ROI is great, but you are using the space daily. If it brings you more pleasure, enjoyment or practicality while you live there, that is money well spent.

Just ensure other areas of the home, particularly its major components like roof, windows or air conditioning, are not neglected. A bathroom has a big price tag. If you run out of funds and a major repair comes up, you might be unable to address it quickly.

How To Boost Bathroom Renovation ROI

If you’re ready to move forward and want the biggest bang for your buck, there are ways to save money on your bathroom remodel. Spending less gives you a greater chance of getting a higher ROI. It also can give your bathroom a fresher, more functional feel and appeal to more buyers.

Vanity and Lighting

Vanities are an important piece of the bathroom, but they can be expensive to replace. If you have an outdated or beat-up vanity, it might be a good idea to replace it with a new one. If your vanity is in good condition and just a bit outdated, consider painting it for a fresh look.

You can also change out the overhead lighting, mirror and sink hardware for a more modern feel. These small changes can completely transform the space for less than $250 if you’re thrifty when shopping.

Swap Out Your Shower Door

“It might not be an expensive fix, but changing your shower door setup can make the space feel more modern and contemporary,” Kober says. “We used to see a lot of sliding shower doors with seeded glass back in the ’70s. Changing the shower door to a clear glass swing door can make it more functional, modern and make it feel bigger.”

Reglaze the Tub and Tile

Tile is one of the biggest expenses in a bathroom renovation. Rather than replacing the bathroom tile, consider having the bathtub and tile reglazed. This can save you thousands of dollars in materials and labor and can make the space feel cleaner and newer. However, if your bathtub is a 1990s jacuzzi-style bathtub, it may be best to rip that out and start new, since these seriously date your home.

Add a Fresh Coat of Paint or Fun Wallpaper

“When a bathroom remodel is more about trying to refresh the general feeling of the space, you can do some minor stuff that will have a big impact,” Nyce says. “Changing accessories, hardware, the mirror frame, color scheme or adding some wallpaper can make a big difference in the overall feel of the space.” Bold colors are popular right now and wallpaper is making a huge comeback in bathrooms.

Consider Peel-and-Stick Flooring Tiles

If your bathroom floors are outdated — think 1970s dingy off-white linoleum tiles — new flooring can go a long way. If you’re tight on money and don’t want to replace it completely, consider putting peel-and-stick tiles over the existing flooring. Several vinyl flooring options are durable and trendy allowing you to refresh the space for less.

If the quality of homes in your neighborhood or the condition of your bathroom warrants an entire renovation, don’t be afraid to move forward just because of the data. It can make sense to renovate your bathroom, whether you plan to sell your home soon or not.

With any home renovation, always inquire with three or more contractors to discuss your options and the cost of your planned upgrades, and check referrals to get feedback on those contractors’ ability to finish work on time and stay within budget.

originally appeared on usnews.com