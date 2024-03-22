Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Mar. 25

Alt Global Group – Manly, Australia, 1.3 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed NYSE symbol MMA. Business: Provides martial art and combat sport training through a network of partner gyms.

Boundless Bio – San Diego, 6.3 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Goldman Sachs/Leerink Partners. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BOLD. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing inhibitor therapies for oncogene amplified tumors.

Mobile-health Network – Singapore, 2.3 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MNDR. Business: Provides a platform for telehealth and other healthcare services in the APAC region.

