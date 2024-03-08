Live Radio
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

March 8, 2024, 5:39 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Warnock; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Democratic candidate for governor.

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

