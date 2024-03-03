Greens Powders: Benefits, Dangers and Dietitian Recommendations

Greens powders are pulverized blends of vegetables, fruits, minerals and sometimes even probiotics. These powders have taken the wellness world…

Greens powders are pulverized blends of vegetables, fruits, minerals and sometimes even probiotics. These powders have taken the wellness world by storm over the past few years. Social media influencers and reviewers claim that these powdered blends have cured their gut problems, skin issues, bloating and more. But these claims don’t have much scientific backing. Here, registered dietitians weigh in on the potential benefits, dangers and alternatives to greens powders.

Benefits of Greens Powders

As with most quick-fix health trends, greens powders aren’t going to be a cure-all for all of your health problems. However, they could still be a positive addition to your diet.

“One thing that makes people feel good while taking a greens powder isn’t necessarily the nutrients themselves but rather that they feel like they are actively making a choice to better their health,” says Colleen Christensen, a registered dietitian and certified intuitive eating counselor.

She says it’s possible that adding a greens powder to your eating plan could help you feel better, but that how the powder will affect someone’s health depends on that individual.

“If you don’t eat enough vegetables every day, taking a greens powder might help make up for missing nutrients in your diet,” says Marie Spano, a registered dietitian and former professional sports team dietitian. “In particular, a greens powder that contains several different types of greens will likely contain B vitamins, vitamin A and iodine as well as other nutrients.”

B vitamins are important for many of our body functions, and you may see them listed by several other names on labels, including riboflavin, niacin, biotin and folate. It’s possible that feeling increased energy levels after drinking greens powders could be due in part to getting enough of some types of B vitamins.

While they can contain high levels of certain micronutrients, it’s likely a better option to take a good multivitamin or work with a registered dietitian to create an individualized supplement plan after having a blood test done to determine possible vitamin deficiencies, says Miranda Galati, a registered dietitian in Ontario, Canada.

“Although greens powders can contain antioxidants and phytochemicals that may have health benefits, they simply won’t contain the same quantity or range of micronutrients as many vitamin formulas,” says Galati.

[READ: Best Superfoods You Should Be Eating]

Are Greens Powders Legit?

“Greens powders aren’t a magic bullet solution,” says Christensen.

While they can provide a helpful boost of some nutrients, even “super greens powders” can’t replace consuming a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Vegetables in their whole form provide fiber, which has a variety of health benefits and helps you feel fuller. Many fruits and vegetables also contain compounds that work synergistically. This means that the nutrients in the produce provide more benefits when they’re eaten together as part of the whole food than separately as a set of supplements.

For example, those dark green vegetables like broccoli contain both iron and vitamin C, which work together to increase the bioavailability of the iron in the food. The vitamin C combines with the iron to form a chelated form of iron, which can be stored in the body and absorbed more easily. To gain an additional iron boost, add citrus fruit or lemon dressing to your dark leafy green salad, and you’ll obtain the synergistic benefits of these two nutrients.

Finally, while getting 400% or even 1,000% of your RDA of certain nutrients in a glass of greens powder sounds tempting, more isn’t always better when it comes to nutrition.

“If we take in nutrients we don’t need, many times we will just be creating expensive urine since our bodies will just pee them out,” says Christensen.

[READ: 17 Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods]

Dangers of Greens Powders

Greens powders, which are classified as supplements, aren’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. This means that their claims aren’t evaluated or confirmed by the FDA. Unless they’ve been evaluated by a separate third-party agency, there’s a risk of contamination, says Abbey Sharp, a registered dietitian and founder of Abbey’s Kitchen, Inc.

“Supplements are generally not regulated, so there is a huge issue of contamination with unsafe levels of heavy metals, overages, underages and adulteration,” says Sharp.

Adulteration of supplements occurs when, during production, additional substances are accidentally or deliberately added to a supplement. These substances can include pharmaceuticals, stimulants and other ingredients not listed on the label. Studies have found that anywhere between 14% and 50% of supplements tested contain anabolic agents or other substances that are prohibited by sports anti-doping agencies.

“I always recommend choosing a product that has been third-party tested and evaluated for safety and efficacy,” Sharp says.

Additionally, while you’ll pee out water-soluble nutrients that you take in excess, there are some fat-soluble nutrients that aren’t excreted in urine and could harm your health if you overconsume them. It’s best to double-check any supplement you’re thinking about taking with your doctor or a registered dietitian.

Both dietitians and greens powder companies note that if you are pregnant or nursing, take any medications or have a medical condition, you should check with your doctor before taking a supplement.

[READ: Fresh Herbs vs. Dried Herbs: Which Is Better?]

Best Greens Powders

Greens powders aren’t all created the same. Some contain probiotics and B vitamins, while some have artificial sweeteners or added sugar. Furthermore, some have additional safety certifications. For example, Athletic Greens, which makes the AG1 greens powder, is NSF Certified for Sport. This means that it’s been independently tested for many of the banned substances that athletes must avoid.

There’s also cost to consider. At the higher end are powders like AG1 and Suja Organic greens powder, while Bloom and Amazing Grass make powders that cost significantly less per serving.

Additionally, if you have food allergies or sensitivities, you’ll need to take a close look at the ingredients and claims. Huel’s daily greens, for example, contain certified gluten-free oats, which could make it a good choice for people with gluten allergies or intolerances. You should choose a greens powder based on your particular health goals and how much you want to spend on the powder. Here’s a comparison of some of the top greens powders on the market.

Greens Powders on the Market

Name Cost per serving Safety Certifications Contains B Vitamins Calories per serving Allergen warnings Athletic Greens $2.63 NSF Certified for Sport Yes 50 Soy Suja Organic Greens Powder $2.00 USDA Organic, Non-GMO Yes 40 None Huel Daily Greens $1.50 Certified Gluten-Free oats, Non-GMO Yes 50 None Amazing Grass Greens $1.33 Non-GMO, CCOF Certified Organic No 30 None Live it Up (formerly Enso) $2.00 Made in a cGMP Facility, Non-GMO Yes 31 None Bloom Greens & Superfoods $1.20 Made in a cGMP Facility, Non-GMO No 15 None

*Costs as of February 2024, based on non-subscription prices where applicable.

Registered Dietitians’ Tips: How to Get Your Greens Without Greens Powders

Part of the allure of greens powders is that they’re easy and quick to prepare, but they can be expensive and are less nutritious than whole vegetables. Here is the advice that dietitians give for getting your greens without greens powders:

— Try frozen microwaveable vegetables and canned vegetables topped with your favorite sauce. Christensen says this can make a tasty and fast addition to your meal.

— Make smoothies, stir-fries, soups and casseroles with added frozen vegetables, Sharp says. This can get additional nutrients and fiber into your meals with very little effort.

— Make “kale chips” by coating your favorite leafy green with olive oil and a little bit of salt and pepper, then baking for 15 minutes at 350 degrees F, says Spano.

— Spano also recommends blending leafy greens into pesto or chopping them finely to add to soup and pasta dishes.

Bottom Line

Greens powders can help boost your nutrient intake if you’re not currently eating many vegetables, but they haven’t been proven to solve gut problems, skin conditions or fatigue

. Instead of starting with an expensive supplement, try dietitians’ tips for adding vegetables to your meals.

“I like to see greens powders as a tool in someone’s toolbox,” says Christensen. “Sure they can be helpful, but they might not be the most efficient or effective tool to use.”

More from U.S. News

Vitamins and Minerals for Women

11 Best Foods High in Omega-3 Fatty Acids

What to Know About Becoming Semi-Vegetarian

Greens Powders: Benefits, Dangers and Dietitian Recommendations originally appeared on usnews.com