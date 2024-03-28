Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of trade. Wheat for May was up .50 cent at $5.4750 a bushel; May corn was off 2 cents at $4.28 a bushel; May oats was up .50 cent at $3.5575 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 3.50 cents at $11.9975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose 1.97 cents at $1.8452 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .15 cent at $2.4765 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .13 cent at $.8627 a pound.

