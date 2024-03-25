Live Radio
Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

March 25, 2024, 3:48 PM

Wheat for May was up .25 cent at $5.55 a bushel; May corn was off 1.50 cents at $4.3775 a bushel, May oats rose 3 cents at $3.6125 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 16.75 cents at $12.0925 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 1.30 cents at $1.8620 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .50 cent at $2.4945 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .58 cent at $.8515 a pound.

