Grains lower, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of trade. Wheat for May was off 1.75 cents at $5.47 a bushel; May corn lost 8.25 cents at $4.30 a bushel; May oats fell 3.50 cents at $3.5525 a bushel; while May soybeans was down 5 cents at $11.9625 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was rose .23 cent at $1.8255 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $2.4780 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained .73 cent at $.8640 a pound.

