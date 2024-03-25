Grains higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of trade. Wheat for May advanced 20.50 cents at $5.6175 a bushel; May corn was up 2.50 cents at $4.39 a bushel; May oats rose 8.25 cents at $3.6825 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 9 cents at $12.0475 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .82 cent at $1.8690 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.5060 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose .98 cent at $.8540 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.