Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May rose 1.75 cents at $5.4675 a bushel; May corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.4075 a bushel, May oats was up .25 cent at $3.5350 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 2.50 cents at $12.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .57 cent at $1.8837 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .62 cent at $2.5087 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .40 cent at $.8490 a pound.

