GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL State Semifinal= Class 6= Manchester 62, Centreville 38 Thomas Dale 58, Osbourn Park 55 Class 5=…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Semifinal=

Class 6=

Manchester 62, Centreville 38

Thomas Dale 58, Osbourn Park 55

Class 5=

James River 60, Patrick Henry 26

Princess Anne 70, Deep Creek 48

Class 4=

Hampton 66, Monacan 56

Woodgrove 49, Tuscarora 29

Class 3=

Liberty Christian 63, Abingdon 50

Meridian High School 59, Lake Taylor 53

Class 2=

Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 48

John Marshall 60, Strasburg 38

Class 1=

Brunswick 49, Buffalo Gap 48

Eastside 66, Honaker 52

VISAA State Tournament=

Semifinal=

Division I=

Bishop Ireton 76, Catholic 50

Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Potomac School 46

Division II=

Steward School 60, The Covenant School 33

Virginia Academy 59, Norfolk Christian School 55

Division III=

Carlisle 70, Grace Christian 35

St. Margaret’s 80, Roanoke Catholic 41

Division IV=

Christ Chapel Academy 46, Chelsea Academy 31

Hampton Christian 35, St. Michael 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.