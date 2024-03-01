GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Semifinal=
Class 6=
Manchester 62, Centreville 38
Thomas Dale 58, Osbourn Park 55
Class 5=
James River 60, Patrick Henry 26
Princess Anne 70, Deep Creek 48
Class 4=
Hampton 66, Monacan 56
Woodgrove 49, Tuscarora 29
Class 3=
Liberty Christian 63, Abingdon 50
Meridian High School 59, Lake Taylor 53
Class 2=
Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 48
John Marshall 60, Strasburg 38
Class 1=
Brunswick 49, Buffalo Gap 48
Eastside 66, Honaker 52
VISAA State Tournament=
Semifinal=
Division I=
Bishop Ireton 76, Catholic 50
Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Potomac School 46
Division II=
Steward School 60, The Covenant School 33
Virginia Academy 59, Norfolk Christian School 55
Division III=
Carlisle 70, Grace Christian 35
St. Margaret’s 80, Roanoke Catholic 41
Division IV=
Christ Chapel Academy 46, Chelsea Academy 31
Hampton Christian 35, St. Michael 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
