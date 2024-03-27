Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $874,000.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $61.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62 million.

