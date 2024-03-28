Emeren Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $44 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.3 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $104.7 million.

Emeren Group expects full-year earnings to be 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million.

