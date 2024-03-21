Cutera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.2 million in…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.27 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.36 per share.

The maker of laser skin treatments posted revenue of $49.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $150.8 million, or $7.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $212.4 million.

Cutera expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CUTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CUTR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.