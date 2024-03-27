Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 27 cents to $81.35 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 27 cents to $81.35 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 16 cents to $86.09 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 2 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.60 a gallon. May natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $13.40 to $2,190.60 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 13 cents to $24.75 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $4 per pound.

The dollar fell to 151.37 yen from 151.55 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0823 from $1.0833.

