CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|546½
|568½
|544½
|560¼
|+12¾
|Jul
|563
|583½
|560¼
|575¾
|+13
|Sep
|581¾
|599
|578
|591½
|+11
|Dec
|604
|618½
|601
|612
|+8¾
|Mar
|623½
|634½
|620¼
|628¼
|+6½
|May
|634
|644½
|632
|638½
|+5½
|Jul
|637¼
|647¾
|635½
|640¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|651
|651
|647½
|647½
|+3½
|Dec
|657½
|+2½
|Mar
|666¼
|+1¼
|May
|664½
|+1¼
|Jul
|627¼
|+1¼
|Est. sales 153,804.
|Wed.’s sales 86,225
|Wed.’s open int 412,411,
|up 2,134
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|426¾
|448
|426
|442
|+15¼
|Jul
|439¼
|460
|438½
|454½
|+15¼
|Sep
|448¾
|468¼
|447½
|464½
|+16
|Dec
|462¼
|481
|460¾
|477¾
|+15½
|Mar
|476
|493
|474¼
|490
|+14
|May
|482
|498½
|480½
|495¾
|+13
|Jul
|485¼
|500
|483
|497½
|+12
|Sep
|476
|489
|476
|488¼
|+10½
|Dec
|478½
|492
|476¼
|490
|+10½
|Mar
|486½
|500
|486½
|498¾
|+10¼
|May
|505
|505
|502½
|502½
|+10¼
|Jul
|507½
|507½
|505¾
|505¾
|+10¼
|Sep
|480
|480
|480
|480
|+10¼
|Dec
|469¼
|480
|467¼
|478½
|+9½
|Jul
|490¼
|+9½
|Dec
|474
|+9½
|Est. sales 710,186.
|Wed.’s sales 325,838
|Wed.’s open int 1,591,046
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|356
|360¾
|354¾
|357
|+2
|Jul
|349¼
|357¼
|347¼
|352¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|350¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|353½
|360¾
|346¾
|360¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|357¾
|+3¾
|May
|363¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|368½
|+3¾
|Sep
|380¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|387
|+3¾
|Mar
|384
|+3¾
|Jul
|353¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|369
|+3¾
|Est. sales 768.
|Wed.’s sales 434
|Wed.’s open int 3,222,
|up 17
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1191¾
|1199½
|1177
|1191½
|—1
|Jul
|1205½
|1213
|1191
|1205¼
|—1¼
|Aug
|1204
|1210½
|1189
|1203¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|1183¾
|1192½
|1169¼
|1186¾
|+1½
|Nov
|1181¼
|1192¼
|1167¼
|1186¼
|+2¾
|Jan
|1189¼
|1201¾
|1177¾
|1196¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|1185
|1199½
|1173½
|1194½
|+7¼
|May
|1186¾
|1201½
|1176
|1196½
|+8¼
|Jul
|1188¾
|1206
|1179¾
|1200¾
|+8
|Aug
|1193¼
|+9¼
|Sep
|1168¾
|1170¼
|1168¾
|1170¼
|+9¼
|Nov
|1149¼
|1167¾
|1142
|1162¾
|+10¼
|Jan
|1171¼
|+10
|Mar
|1170½
|+9¾
|May
|1173¾
|+9¾
|Jul
|1178¾
|+9¾
|Aug
|1172¾
|+9¾
|Sep
|1154¼
|+9½
|Nov
|1118
|1141¾
|1118
|1141¾
|+9¾
|Jul
|1141½
|+9¾
|Nov
|1118½
|+9¾
|Est. sales 328,431.
|Wed.’s sales 211,891
|Wed.’s open int 802,791
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.70
|48.20
|47.25
|47.95
|+.28
|Jul
|48.22
|48.74
|47.80
|48.48
|+.26
|Aug
|48.27
|48.75
|47.84
|48.54
|+.29
|Sep
|48.13
|48.63
|47.74
|48.45
|+.32
|Oct
|47.92
|48.40
|47.53
|48.27
|+.35
|Dec
|47.91
|48.42
|47.51
|48.28
|+.37
|Jan
|47.96
|48.49
|47.59
|48.36
|+.40
|Mar
|47.91
|48.47
|47.57
|48.36
|+.45
|May
|48.06
|48.44
|47.81
|48.44
|+.48
|Jul
|47.83
|48.47
|47.82
|48.47
|+.51
|Aug
|47.57
|48.21
|47.57
|48.21
|+.49
|Sep
|47.50
|47.83
|47.15
|47.83
|+.44
|Oct
|47.03
|47.36
|46.60
|47.36
|+.48
|Dec
|46.65
|47.13
|46.44
|47.13
|+.48
|Jan
|47.13
|+.48
|Mar
|47.10
|+.48
|May
|47.14
|+.47
|Jul
|47.15
|+.47
|Aug
|46.88
|+.47
|Sep
|46.90
|+.47
|Oct
|46.77
|+.47
|Dec
|47.02
|+.48
|Jul
|46.91
|+.48
|Oct
|46.90
|+.48
|Dec
|46.64
|+.48
|Est. sales 136,983.
|Wed.’s sales 141,296
|Wed.’s open int 575,079
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|338.80
|339.30
|332.80
|337.70
|—1.30
|Jul
|342.60
|343.00
|336.80
|341.00
|—1.60
|Aug
|343.20
|343.80
|337.40
|341.80
|—1.60
|Sep
|344.10
|345.00
|338.00
|342.90
|—1.20
|Oct
|344.00
|344.90
|337.50
|343.00
|—.70
|Dec
|346.60
|348.40
|340.40
|346.30
|—.30
|Jan
|347.40
|349.10
|341.80
|347.40
|Mar
|345.00
|347.60
|340.50
|346.40
|+.80
|May
|343.20
|347.10
|341.20
|346.70
|+1.30
|Jul
|348.30
|349.10
|343.00
|348.70
|+1.70
|Aug
|348.30
|+1.70
|Sep
|347.20
|+1.60
|Oct
|340.00
|344.80
|340.00
|344.80
|+1.70
|Dec
|346.90
|+1.80
|Jan
|347.20
|+1.80
|Mar
|346.90
|+1.90
|May
|346.80
|+1.80
|Jul
|347.90
|+1.70
|Aug
|346.90
|+1.80
|Sep
|344.40
|+1.90
|Oct
|342.00
|+1.70
|Dec
|341.50
|+1.70
|Jul
|342.00
|+1.70
|Oct
|342.00
|+1.70
|Dec
|339.50
|+1.70
|Est. sales 144,045.
|Wed.’s sales 102,554
|Wed.’s open int 470,897
