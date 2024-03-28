CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 546½ 568½ 544½ 560¼ +12¾ Jul 563 583½ 560¼ 575¾ +13 Sep 581¾ 599 578 591½ +11 Dec 604 618½ 601 612 +8¾ Mar 623½ 634½ 620¼ 628¼ +6½ May 634 644½ 632 638½ +5½ Jul 637¼ 647¾ 635½ 640¾ +4¾ Sep 651 651 647½ 647½ +3½ Dec 657½ +2½ Mar 666¼ +1¼ May 664½ +1¼ Jul 627¼ +1¼ Est. sales 153,804. Wed.’s sales 86,225 Wed.’s open int 412,411, up 2,134 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 426¾ 448 426 442 +15¼ Jul 439¼ 460 438½ 454½ +15¼ Sep 448¾ 468¼ 447½ 464½ +16 Dec 462¼ 481 460¾ 477¾ +15½ Mar 476 493 474¼ 490 +14 May 482 498½ 480½ 495¾ +13 Jul 485¼ 500 483 497½ +12 Sep 476 489 476 488¼ +10½ Dec 478½ 492 476¼ 490 +10½ Mar 486½ 500 486½ 498¾ +10¼ May 505 505 502½ 502½ +10¼ Jul 507½ 507½ 505¾ 505¾ +10¼ Sep 480 480 480 480 +10¼ Dec 469¼ 480 467¼ 478½ +9½ Jul 490¼ +9½ Dec 474 +9½ Est. sales 710,186. Wed.’s sales 325,838 Wed.’s open int 1,591,046 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 356 360¾ 354¾ 357 +2 Jul 349¼ 357¼ 347¼ 352¼ +3¾ Sep 350¾ +3¾ Dec 353½ 360¾ 346¾ 360¾ +3¾ Mar 357¾ +3¾ May 363¾ +3¾ Jul 368½ +3¾ Sep 380¼ +3¾ Dec 387 +3¾ Mar 384 +3¾ Jul 353¼ +3¾ Sep 369 +3¾ Est. sales 768. Wed.’s sales 434 Wed.’s open int 3,222, up 17 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1191¾ 1199½ 1177 1191½ —1 Jul 1205½ 1213 1191 1205¼ —1¼ Aug 1204 1210½ 1189 1203¾ —1¼ Sep 1183¾ 1192½ 1169¼ 1186¾ +1½ Nov 1181¼ 1192¼ 1167¼ 1186¼ +2¾ Jan 1189¼ 1201¾ 1177¾ 1196¾ +3¾ Mar 1185 1199½ 1173½ 1194½ +7¼ May 1186¾ 1201½ 1176 1196½ +8¼ Jul 1188¾ 1206 1179¾ 1200¾ +8 Aug 1193¼ +9¼ Sep 1168¾ 1170¼ 1168¾ 1170¼ +9¼ Nov 1149¼ 1167¾ 1142 1162¾ +10¼ Jan 1171¼ +10 Mar 1170½ +9¾ May 1173¾ +9¾ Jul 1178¾ +9¾ Aug 1172¾ +9¾ Sep 1154¼ +9½ Nov 1118 1141¾ 1118 1141¾ +9¾ Jul 1141½ +9¾ Nov 1118½ +9¾ Est. sales 328,431. Wed.’s sales 211,891 Wed.’s open int 802,791 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.70 48.20 47.25 47.95 +.28 Jul 48.22 48.74 47.80 48.48 +.26 Aug 48.27 48.75 47.84 48.54 +.29 Sep 48.13 48.63 47.74 48.45 +.32 Oct 47.92 48.40 47.53 48.27 +.35 Dec 47.91 48.42 47.51 48.28 +.37 Jan 47.96 48.49 47.59 48.36 +.40 Mar 47.91 48.47 47.57 48.36 +.45 May 48.06 48.44 47.81 48.44 +.48 Jul 47.83 48.47 47.82 48.47 +.51 Aug 47.57 48.21 47.57 48.21 +.49 Sep 47.50 47.83 47.15 47.83 +.44 Oct 47.03 47.36 46.60 47.36 +.48 Dec 46.65 47.13 46.44 47.13 +.48 Jan 47.13 +.48 Mar 47.10 +.48 May 47.14 +.47 Jul 47.15 +.47 Aug 46.88 +.47 Sep 46.90 +.47 Oct 46.77 +.47 Dec 47.02 +.48 Jul 46.91 +.48 Oct 46.90 +.48 Dec 46.64 +.48 Est. sales 136,983. Wed.’s sales 141,296 Wed.’s open int 575,079 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 338.80 339.30 332.80 337.70 —1.30 Jul 342.60 343.00 336.80 341.00 —1.60 Aug 343.20 343.80 337.40 341.80 —1.60 Sep 344.10 345.00 338.00 342.90 —1.20 Oct 344.00 344.90 337.50 343.00 —.70 Dec 346.60 348.40 340.40 346.30 —.30 Jan 347.40 349.10 341.80 347.40 Mar 345.00 347.60 340.50 346.40 +.80 May 343.20 347.10 341.20 346.70 +1.30 Jul 348.30 349.10 343.00 348.70 +1.70 Aug 348.30 +1.70 Sep 347.20 +1.60 Oct 340.00 344.80 340.00 344.80 +1.70 Dec 346.90 +1.80 Jan 347.20 +1.80 Mar 346.90 +1.90 May 346.80 +1.80 Jul 347.90 +1.70 Aug 346.90 +1.80 Sep 344.40 +1.90 Oct 342.00 +1.70 Dec 341.50 +1.70 Jul 342.00 +1.70 Oct 342.00 +1.70 Dec 339.50 +1.70 Est. sales 144,045. Wed.’s sales 102,554 Wed.’s open int 470,897

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.