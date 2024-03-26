CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|555
|557½
|542¾
|543½
|—11½
|Jul
|571¼
|573¼
|558½
|559¼
|—11½
|Sep
|587¾
|589½
|577
|577½
|—9¾
|Dec
|610¼
|610¼
|600
|600¾
|—8
|Mar
|626½
|628½
|619¼
|620
|—6¾
|May
|636½
|637¾
|631¾
|631¾
|—6
|Jul
|640
|640¾
|635
|635½
|—5
|Sep
|644
|—4¼
|Dec
|654¾
|655¼
|653¾
|655¼
|—3½
|Mar
|665½
|—3
|May
|663
|—2¾
|Jul
|632¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 71,629.
|Mon.’s sales 112,103
|Mon.’s open int 409,425
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|437¼
|440¾
|432
|432½
|—5¼
|Jul
|450½
|453
|444½
|445
|—6¼
|Sep
|460½
|461½
|453½
|454¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|474
|474¾
|467½
|468
|—6¾
|Mar
|487½
|488
|481
|481¾
|—6¾
|May
|494
|495
|487¾
|488½
|—6¾
|Jul
|496½
|497
|490½
|491¼
|—6¾
|Sep
|487
|487
|481¼
|482¼
|—5¼
|Dec
|488¼
|489¼
|483¼
|484
|—5¼
|Mar
|497¾
|497¾
|493
|493
|—5¼
|May
|502
|502
|496¾
|496¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|504½
|504½
|500¾
|500¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|475
|—4¼
|Dec
|477
|477
|473
|473½
|—4¾
|Jul
|485¼
|—4¾
|Dec
|469
|—4¾
|Est. sales 263,884.
|Mon.’s sales 226,243
|Mon.’s open int 1,589,261,
|up 7,915
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|362½
|362½
|357
|357½
|—3¾
|Jul
|356½
|356½
|351
|351¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|349
|—2¾
|Dec
|355¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|352¼
|—2¾
|May
|358¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|363
|—2¾
|Sep
|374¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|381½
|—2¾
|Mar
|378½
|—2¾
|Jul
|347¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|363½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 335.
|Mon.’s sales 263
|Mon.’s open int 3,249,
|up 18
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1207½
|1208
|1197¾
|1199
|—10¼
|Jul
|1220
|1221
|1211½
|1212½
|—9¼
|Aug
|1216¼
|1217¾
|1208¾
|1209¾
|—8½
|Sep
|1197¾
|1199
|1191¼
|1192
|—8¼
|Nov
|1197
|1197½
|1190
|1191
|—7¾
|Jan
|1205½
|1206½
|1199½
|1200½
|—7¾
|Mar
|1200¼
|1200¼
|1193¼
|1194½
|—7¼
|May
|1200
|1201¼
|1195
|1195¼
|—7½
|Jul
|1201½
|1205¾
|1200
|1200
|—7¼
|Aug
|1191¼
|—8¼
|Sep
|1168¾
|—8¾
|Nov
|1164½
|1166¾
|1159¼
|1160½
|—9
|Jan
|1169
|—9¼
|Mar
|1168½
|—8¼
|May
|1171¾
|—8¼
|Jul
|1176¾
|—8¼
|Aug
|1170¾
|—8¼
|Sep
|1152¾
|—8¼
|Nov
|1140
|—8½
|Jul
|1139¾
|—8½
|Nov
|1116¾
|—8½
|Est. sales 212,331.
|Mon.’s sales 198,360
|Mon.’s open int 793,266,
|up 857
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|49.02
|49.16
|48.38
|48.42
|—.60
|Jul
|49.56
|49.71
|48.94
|48.99
|—.58
|Aug
|49.52
|49.64
|48.94
|48.99
|—.53
|Sep
|49.32
|49.45
|48.78
|48.83
|—.49
|Oct
|48.99
|49.15
|48.54
|48.57
|—.48
|Dec
|48.93
|49.13
|48.53
|48.59
|—.41
|Jan
|48.97
|49.12
|48.59
|48.65
|—.37
|Mar
|48.77
|49.02
|48.52
|48.59
|—.29
|May
|48.78
|48.78
|48.61
|48.65
|—.26
|Jul
|48.80
|48.80
|48.64
|48.67
|—.28
|Aug
|48.43
|—.29
|Sep
|48.11
|—.26
|Oct
|47.65
|—.26
|Dec
|47.43
|—.26
|Jan
|47.44
|—.27
|Mar
|47.41
|—.26
|May
|47.46
|—.25
|Jul
|47.47
|—.24
|Aug
|47.20
|—.24
|Sep
|47.22
|—.24
|Oct
|47.09
|—.24
|Dec
|47.33
|—.24
|Jul
|47.22
|—.24
|Oct
|47.21
|—.24
|Dec
|46.95
|—.24
|Est. sales 102,696.
|Mon.’s sales 144,286
|Mon.’s open int 575,538,
|up 2,487
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|341.50
|341.70
|338.50
|339.80
|—1.90
|Jul
|345.20
|345.30
|342.20
|343.50
|—1.80
|Aug
|345.70
|346.00
|343.00
|344.40
|—1.60
|Sep
|346.90
|346.90
|344.00
|345.10
|—1.80
|Oct
|345.70
|346.60
|343.90
|345.00
|—1.80
|Dec
|349.60
|349.70
|347.00
|348.10
|—1.90
|Jan
|348.90
|350.10
|347.70
|348.70
|—2.00
|Mar
|347.90
|347.90
|345.60
|346.40
|—1.80
|May
|346.60
|346.60
|345.80
|345.90
|—1.70
|Jul
|351.60
|351.60
|347.60
|347.60
|—1.80
|Aug
|347.50
|347.50
|347.20
|347.20
|—1.80
|Sep
|350.60
|350.60
|346.10
|346.10
|—1.80
|Oct
|346.50
|346.50
|343.40
|343.40
|—1.80
|Dec
|345.50
|—1.80
|Jan
|345.80
|—1.80
|Mar
|345.20
|—.90
|May
|349.80
|349.80
|345.20
|345.20
|—.40
|Jul
|346.40
|—.40
|Aug
|345.20
|—.60
|Sep
|342.50
|—.80
|Oct
|340.50
|—.60
|Dec
|339.90
|—.60
|Jul
|340.40
|—.60
|Oct
|340.40
|—.60
|Dec
|337.90
|—.60
|Est. sales 95,373.
|Mon.’s sales 105,096
|Mon.’s open int 477,721
