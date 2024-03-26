CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 555 557½ 542¾ 543½ —11½ Jul 571¼ 573¼ 558½ 559¼ —11½ Sep 587¾ 589½ 577 577½ —9¾ Dec 610¼ 610¼ 600 600¾ —8 Mar 626½ 628½ 619¼ 620 —6¾ May 636½ 637¾ 631¾ 631¾ —6 Jul 640 640¾ 635 635½ —5 Sep 644 —4¼ Dec 654¾ 655¼ 653¾ 655¼ —3½ Mar 665½ —3 May 663 —2¾ Jul 632¼ —2¾ Est. sales 71,629. Mon.’s sales 112,103 Mon.’s open int 409,425 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 437¼ 440¾ 432 432½ —5¼ Jul 450½ 453 444½ 445 —6¼ Sep 460½ 461½ 453½ 454¼ —6¾ Dec 474 474¾ 467½ 468 —6¾ Mar 487½ 488 481 481¾ —6¾ May 494 495 487¾ 488½ —6¾ Jul 496½ 497 490½ 491¼ —6¾ Sep 487 487 481¼ 482¼ —5¼ Dec 488¼ 489¼ 483¼ 484 —5¼ Mar 497¾ 497¾ 493 493 —5¼ May 502 502 496¾ 496¾ —5¼ Jul 504½ 504½ 500¾ 500¾ —4¼ Sep 475 —4¼ Dec 477 477 473 473½ —4¾ Jul 485¼ —4¾ Dec 469 —4¾ Est. sales 263,884. Mon.’s sales 226,243 Mon.’s open int 1,589,261, up 7,915 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 362½ 362½ 357 357½ —3¾ Jul 356½ 356½ 351 351¾ —2¾ Sep 349 —2¾ Dec 355¼ —2¾ Mar 352¼ —2¾ May 358¼ —2¾ Jul 363 —2¾ Sep 374¾ —2¾ Dec 381½ —2¾ Mar 378½ —2¾ Jul 347¾ —2¾ Sep 363½ —2¾ Est. sales 335. Mon.’s sales 263 Mon.’s open int 3,249, up 18 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1207½ 1208 1197¾ 1199 —10¼ Jul 1220 1221 1211½ 1212½ —9¼ Aug 1216¼ 1217¾ 1208¾ 1209¾ —8½ Sep 1197¾ 1199 1191¼ 1192 —8¼ Nov 1197 1197½ 1190 1191 —7¾ Jan 1205½ 1206½ 1199½ 1200½ —7¾ Mar 1200¼ 1200¼ 1193¼ 1194½ —7¼ May 1200 1201¼ 1195 1195¼ —7½ Jul 1201½ 1205¾ 1200 1200 —7¼ Aug 1191¼ —8¼ Sep 1168¾ —8¾ Nov 1164½ 1166¾ 1159¼ 1160½ —9 Jan 1169 —9¼ Mar 1168½ —8¼ May 1171¾ —8¼ Jul 1176¾ —8¼ Aug 1170¾ —8¼ Sep 1152¾ —8¼ Nov 1140 —8½ Jul 1139¾ —8½ Nov 1116¾ —8½ Est. sales 212,331. Mon.’s sales 198,360 Mon.’s open int 793,266, up 857 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 49.02 49.16 48.38 48.42 —.60 Jul 49.56 49.71 48.94 48.99 —.58 Aug 49.52 49.64 48.94 48.99 —.53 Sep 49.32 49.45 48.78 48.83 —.49 Oct 48.99 49.15 48.54 48.57 —.48 Dec 48.93 49.13 48.53 48.59 —.41 Jan 48.97 49.12 48.59 48.65 —.37 Mar 48.77 49.02 48.52 48.59 —.29 May 48.78 48.78 48.61 48.65 —.26 Jul 48.80 48.80 48.64 48.67 —.28 Aug 48.43 —.29 Sep 48.11 —.26 Oct 47.65 —.26 Dec 47.43 —.26 Jan 47.44 —.27 Mar 47.41 —.26 May 47.46 —.25 Jul 47.47 —.24 Aug 47.20 —.24 Sep 47.22 —.24 Oct 47.09 —.24 Dec 47.33 —.24 Jul 47.22 —.24 Oct 47.21 —.24 Dec 46.95 —.24 Est. sales 102,696. Mon.’s sales 144,286 Mon.’s open int 575,538, up 2,487 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 341.50 341.70 338.50 339.80 —1.90 Jul 345.20 345.30 342.20 343.50 —1.80 Aug 345.70 346.00 343.00 344.40 —1.60 Sep 346.90 346.90 344.00 345.10 —1.80 Oct 345.70 346.60 343.90 345.00 —1.80 Dec 349.60 349.70 347.00 348.10 —1.90 Jan 348.90 350.10 347.70 348.70 —2.00 Mar 347.90 347.90 345.60 346.40 —1.80 May 346.60 346.60 345.80 345.90 —1.70 Jul 351.60 351.60 347.60 347.60 —1.80 Aug 347.50 347.50 347.20 347.20 —1.80 Sep 350.60 350.60 346.10 346.10 —1.80 Oct 346.50 346.50 343.40 343.40 —1.80 Dec 345.50 —1.80 Jan 345.80 —1.80 Mar 345.20 —.90 May 349.80 349.80 345.20 345.20 —.40 Jul 346.40 —.40 Aug 345.20 —.60 Sep 342.50 —.80 Oct 340.50 —.60 Dec 339.90 —.60 Jul 340.40 —.60 Oct 340.40 —.60 Dec 337.90 —.60 Est. sales 95,373. Mon.’s sales 105,096 Mon.’s open int 477,721

