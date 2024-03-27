Cintas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $397.6 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.84.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.38 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $14.80 to $15 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.57 billion to $9.6 billion.

