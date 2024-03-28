China Automotive Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

Listen now to WTOP News

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.9 million.

The Jingzhou, China-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $159.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.7 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $576.4 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.37. A year ago, they were trading at $5.71.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAAS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.