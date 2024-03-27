Best Vitamins and Supplements Recommended by Pharmacists

Choosing the best vitamins and supplements Choosing the best vitamin — or vitamins — for your diet can feel overwhelming…

Choosing the best vitamin — or vitamins — for your diet can feel overwhelming when dozens of bottles line pharmacy shelves. That’s why U.S. News, in partnership with The Harris Poll, asked hundreds of pharmacists nationwide which vitamins and supplements they recommend most often.

Here, you’ll see what experts deemed the top vitamins and supplements in U.S. News’ 2024 Best OTC Medicine and Health Products ranking in more than 130 over-the-counter categories.

In the following slides, find out which vitamins and supplements may be best for you to lead a healthier life, and see how different brands stack up.

Best vitamin brands

Vitamins are essential to your overall health because they support key functions in your body, including immune response, energy production and cell repair. If your diet isn’t vitamin-rich, your health care provider may recommend a dietary supplement.

No. 1 Nature Made

No. 2 Nature’s Bounty

No. 3 Vitafusion

No. 4 Sundown

No. 5 Nature’s Way Alive!

Best vitamins for hair growth

Making sure you are getting sufficient vitamins in your diet is crucial to healthy hair. Hair growth supplements contain key nutrients — including biotin and vitamins A, C, D and B6 — that nourish the scalp and support the health of your hair from within for longer, fuller and stronger locks.

No. 1 Nutrafol

No. 2 Viviscal

No. 3 Nature Made

No. 4 Nature’s Bounty

No. 5 Olly

Best vitamins and supplements for energy

Vitamins, specifically vitamin B12, play a critical role in energy production by supporting the functions that convert the foods we consume into usable energy. However, if you’re feeling sluggish because you’re not getting enough essential vitamins from a balanced, well-rounded diet, you may want to talk to your health care provider about incorporating a vitamin or supplement for energy.

No. 1 Nature Made

No. 2 One A Day

No. 3 Vitafusion

No. 4 Natrol

No. 5 SeroVital

Best fiber supplements

Fiber supports a healthy digestive system, but it also does much more for your body. Making sure you get enough fiber helps you maintain healthy blood sugar levels and lowers your cholesterol while helping you feel fuller longer to control your appetite. However, if you’re not eating enough fiber-rich foods, a fiber supplement may help bridge that nutrient gap.

No. 1 Metamucil

No. 2 Benefiber

No. 3 FiberCon

No. 4 Citrucel

No. 5 Nature Made

Best natural sleep aids

If you need a little extra help getting a good night’s sleep, natural sleep aids may be able to help. Many of these products contain melatonin, a hormone that regulates the body’s sleep-wake cycle. Some products also contain other supplements, such as ashwagandha, which can promote relaxation and enhance overall sleep quality without the risk of dependency associated with prescription sleep medications.

No. 1 Nature Made

No. 2 Nature’s Bounty

No. 3 Vick’s ZzzQuil Pure Zzzs

No. 4 Hyland’s

No. 5 Olly

Best immune support supplements

An essential vitamin for immune health, vitamin C supports various cellular functions in the body and acts as a protective antioxidant to fight damage from free radicals. While there are many foods rich in vitamin C, you may need a little extra support to boost your immune health by adding a dietary supplement to your routine. Many of these products also contain other immune-supporting ingredients, like zinc, vitamin D and elderberry.

No. 1 Emergen-C

No. 2 Airborne

No. 3 Cold-EEZE Defend-EEZE

No. 4 Zarbee’s Immune Support

No. 5 Nature’s Way

Best joint supplements

As we age, our joints naturally become more prone to pain and stiffness. While regular exercise and eating a healthy diet for bone and joint health are important for maintaining strong joints, joint supplements may be beneficial for people who are experiencing discomfort.

OTC joint supplements often contain a combination of glucosamine, chondroitin and methylsulfonylmethane to support healthy, comfortable joints to keep you moving more freely.

No. 1 Osteo Bi-Flex

No. 2 Nature Made

No. 3 Cosamin DS

No. 4 Schiff Move Free

No. 5 Vimerson Health

Best multivitamins for women

While following a healthy diet that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins ensures adequate intake of vitamins, multivitamins can help women meet their recommended amounts if they’re falling behind on any nutrients. They are formulated with a combination of essential vitamins and minerals — such as vitamins A, B6, B12, D and E, as well as biotin, folate and iron — to meet the specific nutritional needs and health concerns of women, including supporting bone, heart, immune, skin and metabolic health.

No. 1 One A Day

No. 2 Centrum

No. 3 Nature Made

No. 4 Nature’s Bounty

No. 5 Vitafusion

Best multivitamins for men

Multivitamins for men are formulated with a variety of key ingredients to meet the specific nutritional needs and health concerns of men, including supporting brain, heart, bone, immune and muscle health.

No. 1 Centrum

No. 2 One A Day

No. 3 Nature Made

No. 4 Vitafusion

No. 5 GNC

Best prenatal vitamins

When you’re trying to conceive or caring for your pregnancy, it’s important to make sure you are getting vitamins and minerals that are vital for you and the health of your baby. Prenatal vitamins are formulated with an array of nutrients — such as folic acid, calcium and iron — to support the healthy development of the baby’s brain, eyes, bones and nervous system.

No. 1 Nature Made

No. 2 One A Day

No. 3 Nature’s Bounty

No. 4 Vitafusion

No. 5 Olly

Best probiotics for women

Probiotics, the trillions of “good” bacteria that reside in harmony with “bad” bacteria in your body, play a key role in supporting your gut health and overall well-being. However, sometimes your body may need extra help when there’s an imbalance of microorganisms in your body, a condition called dysbiosis.

Probiotic supplements for women can help you reestablish that balance by introducing various beneficial probiotic strains to promote healthy digestion, immune support and vaginal health.

No. 1 Nature’s Way

No. 2 Azo

No. 3 Physician’s Choice

No. 4 Garden of Life

No. 5 Renew Life

Best calcium supplements

Calcium is crucial for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth, but this mineral does more than just that. It supports proper heart, muscle and nervous system functions for your overall health. If you’re falling short on this key nutrient from diet alone, you may need to add a calcium supplement to your routine to ensure you’re getting sufficient intake. Most calcium supplements also include vitamin D3 to improve calcium absorption.

No. 1 Citracal

No. 2 Caltrate

No. 3 Nature Made

No. 4 Nature’s Bounty

No. 5 Vitafusion

Best vitamin D supplements

While calcium is known for building and maintaining strong bones, it’s important not to forget about vitamin D. This key vitamin is essential for calcium absorption in the body, making it crucial for bone health. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help promote immune support, brain health and muscle function.

Because vitamin D is not naturally found in many foods, be sure to incorporate fortified foods — such as milk and cereal — into your diet. However, if you’re still falling behind on your recommended intake, talk to your health care provider about whether a vitamin D supplement is right for you.

No. 1 Nature Made

No. 2 Nature’s Bounty

No. 3 Vitafusion

No. 4 NatureWise

No. 5 Now

Best iron supplements

Iron is a mineral that plays an essential role in your body’s growth, function and energy. It helps the body produce hemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells that is responsible for transporting oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, and myoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen to muscles, to support overall brain health and hormone production.

If you’re not getting enough of the mineral from whole, iron-rich foods — such as leafy greens, lean proteins and beans — in your diet, you may need to add an iron supplement to your routine. Iron supplements can come in different forms, such as elemental iron or ferrous sulfate. Ask your pharmacist or health care provider which formulation is best for you.

No. 1 Slow Fe

No. 2 Feosol

No. 3 Nature Made

No. 4 Nature’s Bounty

No. 5 Vitron-C

Best magnesium supplements

Magnesium plays an important role in various aspects of your health. In fact, it is used in more than 300 enzyme systems within the body that contribute to key functions and processes, including regulating muscle and nerve function, blood sugar levels and blood pressure and helping the body produce proteins and build strong bones. Magnesium has also been shown to support brain health and promote sleep.

Magnesium-rich foods include dark leafy greens, beans and legumes, whole grains and certain fruits, like bananas, so it’s important to incorporate these whole foods into your diet. However, if you’re falling short and experiencing symptoms of a magnesium deficiency — such as nausea, fatigue and muscle spasms — talk to your doctor about adding a magnesium supplement to your routine.

No. 1 Mag-Ox No. 400

No. 2 SlowMag Mg

No. 3 Nature Made

No. 4 Nature’s Bounty

No. 5 Nature’s Way

Best ashwagandha supplements

Ashwagandha is one of a growing number of popular adaptogens believed to aid relaxation and manage stress. Ashwagandha is a type of medicinal herb that has been shown to provide several significant health benefits. The roots and leaves of this evergreen shrub contain several beneficial compounds, including withanolides, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Ashwagandha supplements may help reduce stress and anxiety, boost energy and improve sleep quality.

No. 1 Nature Made

No. 2 Goli

No. 3 NaturaLife Labs

No. 4 Physician’s Choice

No. 5 Futurebiotics

Best omega-3/fish oil supplements

Omega-3 fatty acids are an essential nutrient that helps maintain brain and heart health. Fish is a rich source of two specific types of omega-3s, eicosapentaenoic acid (EHA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), both of which have been shown to keep your brain sharp as you age and to protect your heart from heart disease, heart attack and high blood pressure.

While you can get omega-3s from eating fish — such as salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines — and other food, some people may need fish oil or omega-3 supplements if they’re not consuming enough fish in their diet, such as those following a vegan diet.

No. 1 Nature Made

No. 2 Nature’s Bounty

No. 3 Nature’s Blend

No. 4 Natrol Omega-No. 3

No. 5 Nordic Naturals

