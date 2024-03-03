Best Heart-Healthy Foods

Preventing heart disease through diet If you knew you could have stopped that balsamic vinegar from splattering on your favorite…

Preventing heart disease through diet

If you knew you could have stopped that balsamic vinegar from splattering on your favorite white shirt, would you have done something to prevent it from happening? Or if you knew you were going to drive into a pothole, causing your tire to go flat, would you have taken a different route?

Yes, the above situations could have been prevented if you would have anticipated these problems in the first place, but unless you’re clairvoyant, it’s not very easy to prevent something you can’t predict. When it comes to your body, however, problems could be brewing inside of you, but are you taking the necessary steps to prevent potential damage resulting from issues like high blood sugar, blood pressure or cholesterol levels?

According to the World Health Organization, 80% of premature heart attacks and strokes are preventable. Yet heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. for men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Up to 695,000 people in the U.S. die of heart disease annually. That toll accounts for 1 in every 5 deaths.

When it comes to heart disease prevention, it takes making subtle changes for a healthier lifestyle, including eating a heart-friendly diet, maintaining an optimal weight, engaging in physical activity, controlling high blood pressure, keeping cholesterol levels in check, controlling stress and stopping smoking. Although that sounds like an overwhelming list, this is the perfect time to be proactive and take charge of your health — before poor health takes charge of you.

My own connection to heart health, is close to my heart since I’m fighting against my own family history. My dad, mom, brother and sister all had or have heart disease. That means that this silent killer could be at my doorstep. But that doesn’t mean I’m putting out a welcome mat! You may not be able to pick your parents, but you can pick what goes on your plate.

Focus on plant-based foods for a healthy heart.

“Consuming healthy, nutritious foods can cut down on some heart-related risk factors, like having obesity, diabetes and high cholesterol,” says Danielle McClure, a registered dietitian with the Texas Health Finley Ewing Fitness Center in Dallas. “Foods that are heart-healthy have an effect on cholesterol in your blood,” McClure says. “Healthy (HDL) cholesterol helps clear our vessels and problematic (LDL) cholesterol can clog them.”

In general, eating plenty of plant-based foods is a good strategy for protecting your heart health, says Kate Patton, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic. “We have strong evidence that inclusion of plant-based whole foods and limiting your intake of saturated fat and sodium will reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease,” Patton says.

Although this list could go on and on, here are 12 heart-healthy foods to kickstart your journey towards a healthier cardiovascular system.

Avocado

One-third of a medium avocado (50 grams) has 80 calories and contributes nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, making it a nutrient-dense and heart-healthy choice.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Heart Association recommend limiting the amount of saturated fat, trans fat, added sugars and sodium consumed. Avocados and are naturally sodium-, cholesterol- and transfat-free, providing “good” fats to one’s diet. Over 75% of the fat in avocado is unsaturated. Avocados are also a good source of fiber, supplying 3 grams of fiber per serving.

Bananas

Although we’re often told to “eat a rainbow,” white foods can be powerhouses of nutrient value, too. Bananas (and potatoes) are good sources of potassium. Potassium helps to reduce blood pressure and aids in proper heart function. Bananas also provide fiber and an array of antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation.

Berries

A variety of berries contain heart-healthy phytonutrients and soluble fiber, which can help control your blood sugar and decrease blood cholesterol levels.

Heart-healthy berries include:

— Blueberries.

— Blackberries.

— Raspberries.

— Strawberries.

“Add them to yogurt for a quick breakfast or snack,” says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. You can blend berries in a smoothie or add them to baked goods to bring out their natural sweetness.

Colorful fruits and vegetables

Colorful veggies and fruits are particularly good for your heart because they’re chock full of heart-healthy carotenoids, fiber and vitamins. To safeguard your heart, consume colorful veggies like red peppers and fruits like summer squash and pumpkin. Fruits and veggies have been shown to reduce blood pressure, and they play a major role in weight maintenance.

Dark chocolate

If you want to indulge in a treat that’s good for your heart, try dark chocolate, Jones says. Cocoa beans are high in antioxidants called flavonoids, which research has linked to reduced blood pressure and improved heart health because they can increase blood flow to the heart.

“The higher the percentage of cocoa, the better,” she says.

Extra-virgin olive oil

Plenty of research suggests that olive oil — which is a key part of the Mediterranean diet — is good for your heart and provides other health benefits. There are several kinds of olive oil, and extra virgin is the healthiest, McClure says. Extra-virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fat and polyphenols, a combination that helps lower inflammation and acts as an antioxidant.

Other oils, such as avocado oil, also help promote heart heath — especially if you are replacing butter and other animals fats with plant-based oils.

Fatty fish

Salmon, sardines and mackerel contain omega-3 fatty acids and healthy fats that can improve heart health, McClure says. Incorporating seafood into your diet can significantly enhance heart health, thanks to its high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to reduce the risk of heart disease by improving blood vessel function and lowering cholesterol.

Try to consume at least 8 ounces of seafood each week to ensure that you get enough of these heart-healthy substances.

Legumes

Beans, lentils, chickpeas and split peas are all legumes, which are heart-healthy and provide other health benefits.

“The main heart protective benefit they provide is they contain protein with zero animal fat,” McClure says. “By substituting plant protein you can decrease your intake of saturated fat and cholesterol.”

Legumes are also a good source of fiber, which helps lower cholesterol levels. This category of foods is probably the most underrated in the supermarket yet they provide so much value without breaking your budget. For example, try dunking some veggies into hummus — mashed chickpeas with lemon, olive oil and garlic.

Oats

Oats provide provide soluble fiber, which can help lower cholesterol levels in the blood by binding with cholesterol in the digestive system and removing it from the body. Whether steel cut, old fashioned or instant, oats are considered to be a heart-healthy food. If you’re buying instant types, be sure to read labels and choose those made without added sugar. You can add your own heart-healthy fruits like berries for natural sweetness.

Popcorn

Stove-cooked popcorn is a great heart-healthy snack, provided you cook it in olive oil instead of butter, Jones says. Popcorn is a whole grain, providing in fiber and antioxidants. You can add a sprinkle of cinnamon or any of your favorite spices to jazz up the flavor of popcorn.

Try to refrain from adding salt to your popcorn since sodium can negatively impact your blood pressure and therefore your heart health. Maintaining a healthy weight is important for heart health and popcorn is generally considered to be a low calorie snack.

Potatoes

Potatoes are a good source of potassium, an essential nutrient for controlling blood pressure control and promoting heart health. Potatoes also contain fiber, especially when you eat them with the skin, which can help reduce cholesterol levels.

The key about potatoes is to keep preparation style in mind and to try to eat them baked, steamed or boiled without adding high-fat ingredients to help weight control. Potatoes are also a good source of vitamin C and vitamin B6, nutrients important for reducing inflammation.

Nuts, seeds and their butters

Research suggests that consuming seeds, nuts and their nut butters can help reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. Eating a diet that emphasizes higher intakes of plant protein rather than protein derived from animal products was associated with better cardiovascular health.

Consuming a small portion of seeds and nuts — about 1.5 ounces a day — may help reduce your cardiovascular risk by up to 30%, McClure says. And don’t let the term nut “butter” fool you; there’s no butter in there. Nut butters are just blended versions of your favorite nuts. Just try to choose types that don’t include other ingredients like salt and sugar.

A heart-healthy lifestyle

Crafting a simple plan that incorporates gradual changes towards a healthier lifestyle could be beneficial. Consider integrating ample sleep, regular physical activity and an increased intake of fruits and vegetables at each meal into your daily routine. Remember, maintaining good health is a precious gift — one that you are fully deserving of embracing.

