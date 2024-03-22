AstroNova: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and restructuring gains, came to 33 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.7 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $148.1 million.

AstroNova shares have climbed nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.