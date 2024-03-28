Aspira: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.1…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $16.7 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.43. A year ago, they were trading at $5.44.

