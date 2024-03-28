Ascent Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 73 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.6 million, or $2.63 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $193.2 million.

Ascent Industries shares have increased nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.19, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.